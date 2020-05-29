The 9 at 9: Friday

Updated 21 minutes ago
1. #BREXIT: The Tánaiste will seek approval from Cabinet today for a new Brexit Omnibus Bill to be drafted.
2. #CABINET: Cabinet will today discuss resolving anomalies in the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme for those returning from maternity leave.
3. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has escalated his war on social media companies, signing an executive order challenging the liability protections that have served as a bedrock for unfettered speech on the internet.
4. #MINNEAPOLIS: Protesters have set fire to a police station during the third night of protests in Minneapolis over the death of a black man after a police officer knelt on his throat.
5. #NURSES: All nursing graduates this year will receive a permanent contract, the HSE has told student nurses.
6. #COVID: A new study suggests that nearly 50% of people don’t know that they need to self-isolate if they have less common Covid-19 symptoms, such as a sore throat or aches and pains.
7. #ABUSE: Calls to charity Women’s Aid have risen by nearly 40% since the start of the Covid-19 restrictions.
8. #LEAVING CERT: The vast majority of Leaving Certificate students have signed up the Calculated Grades system being implemented in place of exams this year.
9. #SCHOOLS: Education Minister Joe McHugh has said that a “half return” to school in September would be needed if a 2m social distancing rule was in force.
