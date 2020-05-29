This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 29 May 2020, 8:55 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: The Tánaiste will seek approval from Cabinet today for a new Brexit Omnibus Bill to be drafted.

2. #CABINET: Cabinet will today discuss resolving anomalies in the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme for those returning from maternity leave. 

3. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has escalated his war on social media companies, signing an executive order challenging the liability protections that have served as a bedrock for unfettered speech on the internet.

4. #MINNEAPOLIS: Protesters have set fire to a police station during the third night of protests in Minneapolis over the death of a black man after a police officer knelt on his throat.

5. #NURSES: All nursing graduates this year will receive a permanent contract, the HSE has told student nurses.

6. #COVID: A new study suggests that nearly 50% of people don’t know that they need to self-isolate if they have less common Covid-19 symptoms, such as a sore throat or aches and pains. 

7. #ABUSE: Calls to charity Women’s Aid have risen by nearly 40% since the start of the Covid-19 restrictions.

8. #LEAVING CERT: The vast majority of Leaving Certificate students have signed up the Calculated Grades system being implemented in place of exams this year. 

9. #SCHOOLS: Education Minister Joe McHugh has said that a “half return” to school in September would be needed if a 2m social distancing rule was in force.

