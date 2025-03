GOOD MORNING.

Cork flood defence

1. More than €13m has been spent on the design and consultation of a controversial flood defence project in Cork in the past eight years

Vance in Greenland

2. US Vice President JD Vance and his wife are due to visit an American military base in Greenland in a trip that was scaled back after an uproar by Greenlanders and Danes

Mayo hit-and-run

3. Gardaí have made a fresh appeal for information after a cyclist was killed in a serious crash near Knock Airport in February

Migration report

4. Migrants in Ireland are more likely to be in work than Irish-born residents, but they also spend a lot more on housing

Reporter arrested in Turkey

5. BBC journalist Mark Lowen has been deported from Turkey after being detained for around 17 hours, the corporation has said

King Charles hospitalised

6. Britain’s King Charles was briefly hospitalised for observation yesterday after experiencing side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment

Vape sales licence

7. A letter was issued to all retailers yesterday informing business owners that from next year they must pay for a licence to sell tobacco or vaping products

Dutch stabbing attack

8. A man seriously wounded five people in a stabbing attack on a busy shopping street in Amsterdam, Dutch police said.