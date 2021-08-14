The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Climate change

1. While the UN’s report this week on global warming was damning, it also maintains that it’s still possible to avert some of the worst effects of climate change.

Lauren Boland looks at the different roles that governments, industries and households have to play in achieving this.

Afghanistan

2. As the Taliban’s lightening fast advance throughout the country continues, the UK has begun deploying troops to evacuate UK nationals. The US is also sending 3,000 troops for its citizens.

The Islamist movement is reportedly closing in on Kabul after seizing a number of provincial capitals.

Fatalities

3. A woman has died after falling from a moving bus and then being struck by a passing vehicle in Co Donegal yesterday. Gardaí are investigating and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Elsewhere, a motorcyclist aged in his 40s died yesterday evening following a crash near Athy, Kildare.

The Monk

4. The surprise arrest of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch on Thursday by Spanish police has brought about a look back at the Dubliner’s life while we await his likely extradition.

As Niall O’Connor shows, this week’s news is only the latest chapter in a life where he went from petty thief to one of the continent’s most wanted criminals.

Plymouth shooting

5. An investigation has been launched into Plymouth gunman Jake Davison’s possession of a shotgun and a firearms licence, which were returned to him in July after being removed at the end of last year.

The 22-year-old killed his mother on Thursday in the city before going on to shoot dead four more people, including a three-year-old girl, and injure two others.

Maternity

6. There was continued coverage this week on restrictions excluding partners from being present during birth and labour.

The National Maternity Hospital announced on Thursday evening that it would be easing the rules and here, Linda Kelly of the #BetterMaternityCare campaign sets out why a clear roadmap is required for care.

Pram discovery

7. Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a baby in a pram in the early hours of the morning in a Kerry cemetery.

The Irish Examiner reports that the four-month-old has been returned to her family, but Tralee gardaí are examining who held responsibility for the child’s care on the night it was allegedly left behind at the graveyard.

It is understood members of the family had been marking an anniversary of a relative at the cemetery on Wednesday night.

Missing person

8. Gardaí have renewed an appeal for a missing 16-year-old girl in the Mid West.

Valerija Ivanova has been missing from Limerick since Wednesday, and gardaí now believe that she may in Co Clare in the Ennis area.

Brentford’s debut

9. The Premier League returned last night with a fairy tale victory for Brentford, making their first appearance in the league, against Arsenal.

It’s 74 years since they last featured in the top flight, when they went down to a defeat against the very same outfit. They gained revenge last night thanks to goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard in a memorable 2-0 win.

It was also an opportunity for the club’s fans to celebrate together, as they were not allowed to attend the Community Stadium for the club’s promotion last season due to Covid restrictions.