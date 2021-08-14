Operation to evacuate UK nationals from Afghanistan under way

The first British troops have begun deploying to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation of the remaining UK nationals from the country.

The country’s Ministry of Defence said Operation Pitting started on Friday with members of 16 Air Assault Brigade, who will provide force protection, due to leave over the weekend.

The move comes as the Taliban continue to close in on Kabul after seizing a series of provincial capitals in a lightning advance across the country.

The US is also sending 3,000 troops to facilitate the departure of its remaining nationals as the prospects for the Afghan government of President Ashraf Ghani look increasingly bleak.

Around 600 troops are expected to take part in the UK operation, which will also help with the relocation of Afghans who helped British forces when they were in the country and now face reprisals if they fall into the hands of the Taliban.

A small team of Home Office officials is flying out with the military to assist the remaining embassy staff in processing visas and other documentation needed for travel.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Protecting British nationals and ensuring their safety as they leave Afghanistan is our top priority.

“Over the next few weeks, we shall all do our very best to support the Afghan government and those that have worked with us over 20 years.”

British troops on a flight to Afghanistan. Credit: LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/PA Source: PA