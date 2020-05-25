The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COMPLAINTS: Hiqa received more than 170 complaints relating to Covid-19 in nursing homes during the first two months of the outbreak here.

2. #HAIRDRESSERS: The Irish Hairdressers’ Federation are drawing up a number of recommendations which they say could allow salons and barbers to re-open early.

3. #STUDY: The ESRI has warned that a drop in consumer spending could lead to a €6.7 billion fall in tax revenue this year.

4. #SOCIAL WELFARE: Latest figures show that the number of people on the Rent Supplement payment has risen by more than 20% since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.

5. #CUMMINGS AND GOING: Boris Johnson continues to face pressure in the UK after backing his senior aide Dominic Cummings amid claims that he broke lockdown restrictions multiple times.

6. #HOW LONG: The government continues to face calls to halve the two-metre social distance guideline, despite warnings by some medical experts that it would significantly increase the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland.

7. #NEW CASES: Health officials said last night that four more people with Covid-19 have died. A further 57 cases of the virus in Ireland were also confirmed.

8. #COLD WAR 2.0: China has warned the US that the two countries are “on the brink of a new Cold War” amid heightened tensions over trade and the coronavirus.

9. #WEATHER: It will be dry in most areas this morning, but rain and drizzle will develop in Atlantic coastal areas and extend across the country during the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures will be between 14 and 20 degrees.