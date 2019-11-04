The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LIMERICK: A man in his 20s has been arrested after the body of a boy, believed to be 11-years-old, was found at a house in Limerick yesterday.

2. #ABORTION LAWS: The UK government is expected to consult with church leaders in the North over what shape new abortion legislation there should take.

3. #ESSEX: Eight people are reported to have been arrested in Vietnam over the deaths of 39 migrants in a truck in the UK last month.

4. #DUBLIN: A man has been hospitalised after shots were fired at a house in Tallaght last night.

5. #BIRTH CERTS: Minister for Health Simon Harris will sign new regulations that will allow same-sex parents to register both of their names on their child’s birth cert from next year.

6. HIV PROGRAMME: The PrEP programme, the most recent treatment in the field of HIV prevention, is set to come into effect in Ireland from today.

7. #NOT LOVIN’ IT: McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook has been fired after engaging in a relationship with another employee of the company.

8. #PIRATES: Nine crew members on a Norwegian-registered ship have been abducted by suspected pirates at the port of Cotonou in Benin in west Africa.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in some of the stories above.

