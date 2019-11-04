Regulations to allow same sex parents register both their names on their child's birth cert to be signed today

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris will today sign regulations which will allow same-sex parents register both their names on their child’s birth cert from May 5th 2020.

Harris will meet with a number of LGBT families and sign the regulations in their presence.

In addition to these new rules, Harris has agreed to examine other areas of law reform required to support all LGBT families and he will be committing to work with them on these issues in coming weeks and months.

He said: “Today is a really important day. We will sign the regulations to commence parts of the Children and Family Relationships Act.

“This is something many families have fought for for years and I am so pleased we know have a start date.

“When we voted in the marriage equality referendum, we voted for every relationship to be treated equally.

“However, it is clear our legislation still needs to evolve. When I met with LGBT families a number of weeks ago, they pointed out the impractical realities of our current laws and while we know some of their issues will be addressed through the Assisted Human Reproduction Bill, there are areas that require some consideration.

“I have some proposals as to how to look at these matters but I want to discuss these with the families first and hope to make some progress on this next week.”