The 9 at 9: New Year's Day

Climate action

1. In the first few few months of the year, the Government should publish a long-term climate strategy for Ireland that maps out plans for the country to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

In our main story this morning, reporter Lauren Boland takes a look at the climate action that Ireland will – and won’t – take in 2022.

Budget measures

2. Over two months ago, Paschal Donohoe delivered his fifth Budget as Minister for Finance.

The headline announcements on the day included the increase to the carbon tax, free GP care for six and seven year olds, free contraception for women aged 17 to 24 and a €5 increase to social welfare payments.

Here are the changes from Budget 2022 that come into effect today.

Taoiseach’s future

3. Sticking with politics, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said has said he is focusing on getting the work done rather than his future role in government at the end of next year.

Martin is set to hand over the post of Taoiseach to Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar in December 2022, under the terms of the government deal agreed between the two traditional political rivals and the Green Party.

Road deaths

4. The number of road deaths in Ireland in 2021 dropped to a record low, making it the safest year since road deaths were first recorded in 1959, provisional statistics show.

A total of 130 people died in 119 fatal road collisions in 2021 compared to 146 deaths in 135 fatal road collisions in 2020. This represents 16 fewer deaths or an 11% drop in road fatalities compared to last year.

Covid figures

5. Over to Covid news, health officials yesterday confirmed a further 20,110 cases of Covid-19 in this country.

As of 8am yesterday, 682 people were in hospital with the virus, 86 of whom were in intensive care.

The spike in cases caused by Christmas socialising and the more transmissible Omicron variant represents the largest wave of Covid-19 infection faced by this country.

Booster roll-out

6. Booster vaccines will be available for over-16s from tomorrow.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said yesterday evening that the over-16s will be able to access boosters through HSE vaccination centres, in GP surgeries and in community pharmacies on an appointment basis.

Masonic Lodge fire

7. Dublin Fire Brigade has extinguished a fire in a Masonic Lodge in Dublin city centre.

An ambulance brought one man to hospital for injuries that are understood to be serious, gardaí confirmed.

Betty White death

8. Actress Betty White has passed away at the age of 99.

The famous actress made US television audiences laugh for more than seven decades, starring on popular sitcoms “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”.

New Year’s celebrations

9. And just like that, the world has ushered in 2022 after another tumultuous and pandemic-ridden year capped by new restrictions, soaring case numbers, and a slight glimmer of hope for better times ahead.