GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

1. Opinion poll

A new opinion poll out this morning has shown a significant drop in support for Sinn Féin while Independent candidates are now the most popular political grouping in the country. The Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll suggests Independent candidates could take a seat in each of the three European constituencies when Ireland goes to the polls on Friday.

2. Gaza

Qatar and Egypt have called on Israel and Hamas to finalise the truce deal outlined by US president Joe Biden. Hamas has said it views the plan positively, while Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted his country will pursue the war until it has achieved its aim of destroying Hamas.

3. Sanctions

Meanwhile, suggestions that the European Union could impose sanctions on Israel have been dismissed as a ‘non-starter’ and an exercise in ‘grandstanding’ by one expert.

Advertisement

4. Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed disappointment that some world leaders have not signed up to a peace summit in Switzerland where Ukraine hopes to win international backing for its plan for to end Russia’s war. More than 100 countries have signed up but China signalled Xi Jinping would not attend and Joe Biden is yet to commit.

5. To the Moon

An artist from Co Cork has said she is “devastated” over the cancellation of a fly-by mission to the moon which she was going to be a passenger on.

6. Champions

Real Madrid have won the Champions League for the 15th time after withstanding a barrage from Borussia Dortmund to win 2-0 in the final at Wembley last night. Police said that dozens of people were arrested at the stadium after a pitch invasion and attempts to breach security.

7. Ash dieback

Protestors outside Leinster House have taken issue with a Government package to compensate forest owners for ash dieback, saying it does not go far enough. Ash dieback is a serious disease of ash trees that is caused by the fungus Hymenoscyphus fraxineus. In previous decades, farmers and landowners were incentivised to increased forest cover on their land, with ash positioned as a solid choice.

8. Elections

Mexican voters are expected to make history today by electing their first woman president. Ruling party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, a former Mexico City mayor and a scientist by training, had a 17 percentage point lead over her main opposition rival Xochitl Galvez on the eve of the vote.

9. My Hometown

Forget the national picture: how are people looking to vote in towns and villages around Ireland in the polls on Friday? As part of our coverage of the local and European elections, we are sending some of our journalists back to their hometowns to report on the issues concerning the people who live there. Our political reporter Jane Matthews from Drogheda visited the town to find locals say that it’s on the cusp of being brilliant – it just needs some attention.