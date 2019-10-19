The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: As Boris Johnson brings forward his deal for a landmark vote in the House of Commons, a group of cross-party MPs are threatening to scupper his plan with an amendment that would force him to seek an extension.

2. #DUP: The DUP is facing scrutiny ahead of today’s vote, after Boris Johnson abandoned the party to push through his Brexit deal.

3. #COURTS: A man has been jailed for eight years for the repeated sexual abuse and rape of his younger brother.

4. #CATALONIA: Barcelona was paralysed last night by a combination of strikes and marches as it faced its fifth day of protests over the conviction of independence leaders.

5. #DUBLIN: Greta Thunberg and Brendan Grace are among recipients of the Dublin Lord Mayor’s Award.

6. #ANDREA CORR: The Corrs frontwoman spoke movingly last night about her experience of miscarriage.

7. #EXTINCTION REBELLION: An activist who scaled Big Ben in London is now in custody after evading police for more than three hours.

8. RUGBY: Ireland will face the All-Blacks today in the World Cup quarter-final.

9. #GARDAÍ: A €14,000 spend by the gardaí on sandwich bags for members was part of the overall €107,625 catering payment to the Donald Trump owned Trump Doonbeg resort in west Clare.