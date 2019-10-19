This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 19 October, 2019
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s the news you need to know as you start your day today.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 8:48 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Aleksandrs Samuilovs
Image: Shutterstock/Aleksandrs Samuilovs

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: As Boris Johnson brings forward his deal for a landmark vote in the House of Commons, a group of cross-party MPs are threatening to scupper his plan with an amendment that would force him to seek an extension. 

2. #DUP: The DUP is facing scrutiny ahead of today’s vote, after Boris Johnson abandoned the party to push through his Brexit deal. 

3. #COURTS: A man has been jailed for eight years for the repeated sexual abuse and rape of his younger brother.

4. #CATALONIA: Barcelona was paralysed last night by a combination of strikes and marches as it faced its fifth day of protests over the conviction of independence leaders.

5. #DUBLIN: Greta Thunberg and Brendan Grace are among recipients of the Dublin Lord Mayor’s Award.

6. #ANDREA CORR: The Corrs frontwoman spoke movingly last night about her experience of miscarriage. 

7. #EXTINCTION REBELLION: An activist who scaled Big Ben in London is now in custody after evading police for more than three hours.

8. RUGBY: Ireland will face the All-Blacks today in the World Cup quarter-final. 

9. #GARDAÍ: A €14,000 spend by the gardaí on sandwich bags for members was part of the overall €107,625 catering payment to the Donald Trump owned Trump Doonbeg resort in west Clare.

