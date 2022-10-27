The 9 at 9: Thursday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Refugees

1. There have been no applications accepted under Ireland’s special Afghan admissions programme since it was launched, despite the government saying it would make 500 places available last September, writes Tadgh McNally.

The delay in processing the applications has been due to “insufficient information” being provided, according to the Department of Justice which is administering the scheme.

Winter bills

2. Hardhsip funds to help customers in difficulty have been set up by some energy companies, but not all.

With winter approaching and with customers urged to engage with their energy supplier if they had difficulty paying their bills, questions have been raised about whether energy companies have set aside money in hardship funds.

Stormont

3. MLAs will return to Stormont in a last-gasp bid to restore the Northern Ireland executive before fresh Assembly elections are called.

The sitting will see an attempt to elect a new speaker – a prerequisite before an executive can be appointed – but that bid is set to fail as the DUP will use its veto to block it.

The special sitting comes just hours ahead of a deadline for calling another election.

Going up

4. Fines for 16 road safety offences have doubled since midnight.

The change sees fines for speeding and learner drivers travelling unaccompanied double to €160, while the penalty for drivers caught using a mobile phone doubles to €120.

Controversy

5. Rapper Kanye West was “escorted” out of the Skechers corporate offices after the rapper showed up uninvited.

West, who recently changed his name to Ye – has made headlines in recent weeks for racist and anti-Semitic statements that have cost him several lucrative fashion collaborations.

Iran

6. Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters who massed in their thousands yesterday in Mahsa Amini’s hometown to mark 40 days since her death, according to a rights group and verified videos.

World Cup

7. Australia’s football team has condemned human rights abuses in Qatar ahead of the World Cup, becoming the first participant to collectively criticise the host.

Sixteen members of the men’s team — the Socceroos — appeared in a short video explaining their

Hiked

8. The European Central Bank is set to follow the lead of the US Federal Reserve in making its second big interest rate increase in a row on Thursday, underlining its determination to stamp out the record inflation that threatens to sink the 19-country euro area into recession.

An increase of three-quarters of a percentage point is the likely outcome of the meeting based on public comments from bank officials.

Football stars

9. Champions Kerry lead the way with seven winners on the 2022 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star football team.

Beaten finalists Galway have five players included, there are two from Ulster champions Derry and just one from Leinster kingpins Dublin.