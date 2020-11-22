The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

#BLOODY SUNDAY A ceremony to mark the centenary of Bloody Sunday took place at Croke Park yesterday. Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Michael D Higgins were among those in attendance to honour the 14 people who were killed 100 years ago.

#G20 SUMMIT The G20 Summit opened yesterday to calls from world leaders to coordinate their action against the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in poorer parts of the world.

#SICK PAY TheJournal.ie speaks to an employment law expert to find out why implementing a right to sick pay has taken so long and why Ireland is the outlier in Europe.

#REGENERON Drug company Regeneron has gotten authorization in the US to roll out its Covid-19 antibody treatment.

#GALWAY FISHERMEN Father and son duo Patrick and Oliver Morgan have recorded another rescue after they saved a swimmer who was in trouble in Salthill yesterday.

#GEORGIA RECOUNT President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has called for a recount in Georgia after an audit showed Democrat Joe Biden won by over 12,000 votes.

#ONLINE SCAMS The Gardaí have asked the public to be vigilant of online scams in the run up to Christmas.

#IRISH ZOOS Zoos across the country are set to get €1.6 million in additional funding, after a fundraising campaign by Dublin Zoo raised over €2 million during the week.

#VESUVIUS Archaeologists in Pompeii have found skeletal remains of what they believe is a man and his slave fleeing the eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago.