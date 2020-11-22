#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 22 November 2020
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 22 Nov 2020, 8:44 AM
32 minutes ago 2,470 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5275154
Image: Shutterstock/Nitr
Image: Shutterstock/Nitr

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

#BLOODY SUNDAY A ceremony to mark the centenary of Bloody Sunday took place at Croke Park yesterday. Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Michael D Higgins were among those in attendance to honour the 14 people who were killed 100 years ago.

#G20 SUMMIT The G20 Summit opened yesterday to calls from world leaders to coordinate their action against the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in poorer parts of the world.

#SICK PAY TheJournal.ie speaks to an employment law expert to find out why implementing a right to sick pay has taken so long and why Ireland is the outlier in Europe. 

#REGENERON Drug company Regeneron has gotten authorization in the US to roll out its Covid-19 antibody treatment. 

#GALWAY FISHERMEN Father and son duo Patrick and Oliver Morgan have recorded another rescue after they saved a swimmer who was in trouble in Salthill yesterday.

#GEORGIA RECOUNT President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has called for a recount in Georgia after an audit showed Democrat Joe Biden won by over 12,000 votes.

#ONLINE SCAMS The Gardaí have asked the public to be vigilant of online scams in the run up to Christmas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

#IRISH ZOOS Zoos across the country are set to get €1.6 million in additional funding, after a fundraising campaign by Dublin Zoo raised over €2 million during the week.

#VESUVIUS Archaeologists in Pompeii have found skeletal remains of what they believe is a man and his slave fleeing the eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie