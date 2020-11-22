#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 22 November 2020
Advertisement

Trump calls for recount in Georgia as states prepare to certify election results

The Republican secretary of state certified the state’s election results on Friday, showing a Biden win by 12,670 votes.

By Press Association Sunday 22 Nov 2020, 7:16 AM
30 minutes ago 2,107 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5275143
US President speaks about delivering lower drug prices at the White House
Image: DPA/PA Images
US President speaks about delivering lower drug prices at the White House
US President speaks about delivering lower drug prices at the White House
Image: DPA/PA Images

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S legal team said on Saturday that his campaign has requested a recount of votes in the Georgia presidential race after results showed Democrat Joe Biden winning the state.

Republican secretary of state Brad Raffensperger on Friday certified the state’s election results, which had Biden beating Trump by 12,670 votes out of about 5 million cast, or 0.25%.

Republican governor Brian Kemp then certified the state’s slate of 16 presidential electors.

The statement from the president’s legal team said: “Today, the Trump campaign filed a petition for recount in Georgia. We are focused on ensuring that every aspect of Georgia State Law and the US Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted.

President Trump and his campaign continue to insist on an honest recount in Georgia, which has to include signature matching and other vital safeguards.

The statement added: “Without signature matching, this recount would be a sham and again allow for illegal votes to be counted. If there is no signature matching, this would be as phony as the initial vote count and recount.

“Let’s stop giving the People false results. There must be a time when we stop counting illegal ballots. Hopefully it is coming soon.”

Georgia law allows a candidate to request a recount if the margin is less than 0.5%. The recount would be done using scanners that read and tabulate the votes.

County election workers have already done a complete hand recount of all the votes cast in the presidential race. But that stemmed from a mandatory audit requirement and is not considered an official recount under the law.

State law requires that one race be audited by hand to ensure that the machines counted the ballots accurately, and Raffensperger selected the presidential race.

Because of the tight margin in that race, a full hand count of ballots was necessary to complete the audit, he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Trump has criticised the audit, calling it a “joke” in a tweet that claimed without evidence that “thousands of fraudulent votes have been found”.

Twitter has flagged the post as containing disputed information.

Votes that had not previously been counted were found in several counties during the audit, which required recertification of the election results in those counties before state certification of the results.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie