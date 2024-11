GOOD MORNING.

1. Note: This article contains descriptions of abuse and mental health distress.

We asked our readers to share their experiences of abuse during their school days. Today, we complied some of those stories in the second article after we received almost 200 submissions from readers in just over one day and more have continued to pour in.

Read the second edition of this report, here.

Tánaiste on Occupied Territories Bill

2. In an interview with The Journal, Micheál Martin spoke frankly about his opinions on the Occupied Territories Bill 2018, which would ban trade between Ireland and entities based on land that has been illegally occupied.

He told our political editor Christina Finn that it was “not a surprise” that the US has raised concerns with Ireland’s Occupied Territories Bill but said that the intervention will not stop Ireland from passing the legislation.

Iran’s plot to kill Trump

3. The FBI announced charges yesterday in an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate former president Donald Trump and a prominent Iranian-American journalist.

Trump had been targeted in the failed plan allegedly by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp and had been directed to do so over the death of one of its generals, killed in 2020 during the President-elect’s first term, according to the US justice department.

Iran has said the claims are totally “unfounded”.

Risk of famine in Gaza

4. The UN’s famine review committee has called for immediate and crucial interventions in Gaza as there is an “imminent and substantial likelihood of famine” across the Gaza Strip, according to the UN’s famine review committee.

More than 130,000 people are facing food insecurity in Gaza, according to the committee’s latest report where it raised the famine risk level to an emergency and warned of “critical” and “rapidly deteriorating” levels of food.

Election adverts

5. In one of our lead stories this morning, Editor of The Journal FactCheck Stephen McDermott sees takes a deep dive into how parties and candidates campaigned through online ads in the run-up to the election announcement.

Sinn Féin significantly outspent every other party, he reports, and most political groups relied on Meta and Facebook to reach their voters.

RFK, vaccines and Trump

6. Speaking to The Journal, Dr Catherine Conlon, a doctor and former director of human health and nutrition at Safefood has said if Robert F Kennedy is given a senior health role in the Trump administration, it could have a major negative impact on trust in vaccines.

She added that Kennedy’s “anti-science ethos undermines the trust in public health”. Read more from this Irish expert in our news correspondent Órla Ryan’s article this morning.

COP29 – opinion

7. Writing in The Journal this morning, Associate Director of Innovation at Trinity College Dr Siobhan McQuaid writes despite being a COP cynic at first, her experience at the biodiversity summit in Columbia this year gives her hope.

Damage to peacekeepers’ position in Lebanon

8. UN peacekeepers in Lebanon have said the Israeli army damaged one of their south Lebanon positions in what they called a “deliberate and direct” action against their forces.

The incident, which occurred earlier this week, resembled “seven other similar incidents” carried out by the Israeli army, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said in a statement.

Candidate database

9. On 29 November, Ireland will go to the polls to decide the makeup of the 34th Dáil and The Journal has launched a candidate database so you can compare and contrast who is standing.



There are over 500 candidates running in the 2024 general election. Not sure who to vote for? Start here. If you notice any missing candidates, please contact us and we’ll add them to the list.