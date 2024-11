ON 29 NOVEMBER, Ireland will go to the polls to decide the makeup of the 34th Dáil.

Simon Harris has just returned from asking President Michael D Higgins to dissolve the 33rd Dáil, so we are officially in campaign coverage mode here at The Journal.

Over the past few months, we have been compiling a candidate database for the general election and it is now LIVE.

The database contains pictures, biographies and social media profiles of over 500 candidates from the 43 constituencies around the country.

The candidates can be searched by constituency or through their party page.

If you notice any missing candidates, please contact us below and we’ll add them to the list.

Over the coming days, we will also be updating each candidate’s profile to include a series of answers to three key questions.

Why did you decide to run in this election?

What do you think is the greatest issue the country faces right now?

What would you like your first speaking time in the Dáil to be about if you get elected?

So you will soon have the opportunity to read their answers and decide for yourself if they are a suitable candidate for your area.

This database is just one part of The Journal extensive general election coverage.

Our reporters will be on the ground in constituencies across Ireland every day, talking to voters about the issues that matter the most. Our plan is to cover what people are actually talking about, not what politicians are telling us they’re talking about.

We’ll be sending a daily election newsletter for the three weeks of the campaign with behind-the-scenes news, original reporting, and everything you need to know to stay in the loop with the election.

The Candidate podcast, which covers the most interesting politics stories every week, will be increasing to two episodes every week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, where our brilliant panel will be talking about what’s really going on during the campaign.

We’ll be liveblogging the leaders’ debates as they happen and factchecking them afterwards to see who was telling the truth and who may have been massaging it.

And throughout the campaign, we’ll bring you the best of The Journal‘s public service journalism, explaining the news as well as breaking it. We’ll be doing explainers on everything you need to know, from how PR-STV works to what you’re allowed to do in the ballot box on polling day.

Got a comment on our election coverage? A suggestion? Let us know: mail us at tips@thejournal.ie. And in the mean time, check out the database and start planning who you’ll be voting for.