This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 11 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 11 Jan 2020, 8:58 AM
43 minutes ago 1,888 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4961870
Image: Shutterstock/Epitavi
Image: Shutterstock/Epitavi

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PLANE CRASH: Iran has admitted that its military accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed in the country earlier this week.

2. #BACK TO WORK: The Stormont Assembly will sit today for the first time in three years after the North’s main parties agreed last night night to a deal to restore devolution.

3. #EXTRADITION REQUEST: The UK Home Office has said that it has submitted an extradition request to the US for the suspect charged in connection with the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

4. #OVERSPEND: A government department has defended paying €2.75 million for an airport on the Aran Islands that had been valued at €600,000 in an independent report they commissioned.

5. #DUAL PRICING: The Irish Independent reports that the Central Bank has found insurers are charging motorists up to €740 more for their policy per year when they do not change provider.

6. #DOMESTIC ABUSE: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said his department has looked at a UK law that allows police to disclose information about a partners’ abusive history, but that it does not consider similar legislation in Ireland “necessary”.

7. #LIMERICK: Human rights campaigners have welcomed news that a Direct Provision centre in Mount Trenchard in Co Limerick will shut next month.

8. #U-DREAM: The Health Products Regulatory Authority has warned that some herbal sleeping aids being sold in Ireland may contain an unauthorised prescription hypnotic drug.

9. #WEATHER: It will be a mild and windy morning, with rain in Ulster, Connacht and parts of Munster gradually extending southeastwards. Two wind and rain warnings for western counties remain in place until 3pm. Highest temperatures will be between 9 and 12 degrees.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie