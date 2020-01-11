The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PLANE CRASH: Iran has admitted that its military accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed in the country earlier this week.

2. #BACK TO WORK: The Stormont Assembly will sit today for the first time in three years after the North’s main parties agreed last night night to a deal to restore devolution.

3. #EXTRADITION REQUEST: The UK Home Office has said that it has submitted an extradition request to the US for the suspect charged in connection with the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

4. #OVERSPEND: A government department has defended paying €2.75 million for an airport on the Aran Islands that had been valued at €600,000 in an independent report they commissioned.

5. #DUAL PRICING: The Irish Independent reports that the Central Bank has found insurers are charging motorists up to €740 more for their policy per year when they do not change provider.

6. #DOMESTIC ABUSE: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said his department has looked at a UK law that allows police to disclose information about a partners’ abusive history, but that it does not consider similar legislation in Ireland “necessary”.

7. #LIMERICK: Human rights campaigners have welcomed news that a Direct Provision centre in Mount Trenchard in Co Limerick will shut next month.

8. #U-DREAM: The Health Products Regulatory Authority has warned that some herbal sleeping aids being sold in Ireland may contain an unauthorised prescription hypnotic drug.

9. #WEATHER: It will be a mild and windy morning, with rain in Ulster, Connacht and parts of Munster gradually extending southeastwards. Two wind and rain warnings for western counties remain in place until 3pm. Highest temperatures will be between 9 and 12 degrees.