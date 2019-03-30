The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FACTCHECK: Leo Varadkar claimed that 18,000 new homes were built in Ireland last year. We put his claim to the test.

2. #BREXIT: The DUP’s Nigel Dodds has said he’d prefer the North stayed in the EU rather than risk Irish reunification.

3. #LIGHTEN UP: The Coast Guard is to lift its blue light driving ban after training rolled out for volunteers.

4. #PAPER CUT: A local newspaper in Clare has made a complaint to gardaí after delivery workers for its rival damaged a bundle of its papers.

5. #RIP: A man in his 60s died yesterday after he fell off his bike in Kerry.

6. #FACEBOOK: The social media giant said it is tightening its live stream access following the Christchurch mosque terror attack.

7. #BEEP BEEP: The National Transport Authority has awarded a contract worth €3.6 million for a new mobile ticketing app so you can have Bus Éireann etc tickets on your phone.

8. #TRAFFIC BLUES: Motorists travelling through Kildare this weekend should expect delays as traffic restrictions on the M7 come into effect.

9. #THANK YOU: The mother of an Italian man who was left paralysed after being attacked in a Dublin park has written a letter thanking the people of Ireland for their help.