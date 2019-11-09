The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GAYBO Everyone brough their memories to the Pro Cathedral in Dublin yesterday for the funeral of Gay Byrne.

2. #COURT Two men accused of raping a woman after she “blacked out” at a party didn’t care that she wasn’t consenting and took advantage of her, prosecution counsel has told their trial.

3. #CORK Additional garda resources were deployed in Cork city centre after a large group of young people gathered for an alleged robbery attempt.

4. #NEW DELHI Inidia#s op court has cleared the way for a Hindu temple to be constructed at a hotly disputed holy site, in a huge victory for Hindu nationalists under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

5. #BERLIN US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo and incoming EU chief Ursula von der Leyen issued stark warnings today that the West faces new challenges from Russia and China, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Berlin Wall’s fall.

6. #THEFT A man in his 20s has been arrested and charged in relation to burglary and theft offences which occurred in Limerick this year.

7. #TRUMP Facebook said it is deleting the name of the person who has been identified in conservative circles as the whistleblower who triggered a congressional impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump.

8. #LUAS All services on the Luas Red Line have been suspended due to a technical problem, the company has said.

9. #WEATHER Lingering rain in parts of the country could bring hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of between 7C and 10C.