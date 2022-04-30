The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Energy crisis

1. In our lead story this morning, Ian Curran reports that Irish economists believe Russia’s decision to halt gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria raises major concerns about the security of Europe’s supply of energy as well as the threat of higher energy prices.

On Tuesday evening, Russian gas giant Gazprom cut off gas supplies through the Yamal pipeline to Bulgaria and Poland, two EU and NATO members backing Ukraine in the conflict.

Gazprom’s decision marks a significant escalation in Russia’s response to Western sanctions, according to energy economist Muireann Lynch, Senior Research Officer Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

It raises the prospect of Russia cutting off gas flows to other European countries, including Germany, dealing a major economic blow to the bloc, which is already grappling with record inflation, mostly driven by energy prices.

Kharkiv

2. Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv has been hit by multiple Russian shelling, though President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces are making “tactical successes” in the region.

Although Ukraine has retained control of Kharkiv, the city has been repeatedly battered by Moscow’s forces and still faces daily attacks.

One person was killed and five were injured “as a result of enemy artillery and mortar strikes”, the Kharkiv regional military administration said on Telegram.

“The situation in the Kharkiv region is tough. But our military, our intelligence, have important tactical success,” Zelenskyy said in his latest televised address.

Fees

3. Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has said he is “disappointed” at a decision by Bank of Ireland to discontinue a loan available to graduate medical students.

Minister Harris is due to bring a review of the Student Universal Support Ireland (Susi) system to government, which will look at supports for students who pursue medicine through this route.

Fees for graduate entry medicine (GEM) students are now set at €16,290 per year for Irish students and €55,140 for non-EU students.

New York

4. In the US, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has failed to overturn her conviction for sex trafficking girls for US financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

New York District Judge Alison Nathan said in a written ruling that the jury’s guilty verdicts were “readily supported” by extensive witness testimony and documentary evidence at a one-month trial that concluded in December.

Lawyers for Maxwell had asked her to reject the verdict on multiple grounds, including insufficient evidence.

Government to do list

5. Back at home, the Government has a number of priority laws it wants to progress before the summer recess.

A total of 34 pieces of priority legislation, in fact, as well as a number of other Bills the Government want to finalise in the coming months.

So, what stands out? Have a look at some of the Government priorities for the coming months.

Lifesaver

6. For a family in Co Mayo, the decision to donate their mother’s organs after her death has been a “huge solace” throughout their grief.

Sisters Chloe and Nicole Grier, now aged 21 and 27, lost their mother ten years ago, but her organ donations saved at least five lives, including a young girl who received their mother’s heart.

Speaking to The Journal during Organ Donation Awareness Week, Chloe said she would encourage anyone who finds themselves in a similar position to her family to consider organ donation.

Drug seizure

7. Two men have been arrested and cannabis worth €2 million has been seized by Gardaí in Co Louth following a joint operation with Revenue.

The search, which took place today at a premises in Drogheda, saw approximately 100 kilograms of herbal cannabis seized with an estimated street value of €2 million.

Jennifer Poole

8. A man has been jailed for life for the murder of 24-year-old Jennifer Poole at her home in Dublin in April last year.

Her brother Jason told the Central Criminal Court yesterday that his family are tormented by the thoughts of what his sister endured that day and that she spent her last minutes on earth with the “very worst of humanity”.

Costume drama

9. A blue-and-white checked gingham dress worn by a young Judy Garland as Dorothy in the classic 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz may fetch $1 million when it goes under the hammer next month.

For decades, one of the versions of the famous dress Garland wore in the movie was assumed lost at Catholic University of America, where it had been given to someone in the drama department in the early 1970s.

But the clearing out of some office clutter last year led to the finding of the dress in an old shoebox, and now it is headed for the auction house.