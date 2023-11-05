GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Beef exports

1. In our main story this morning, political reporter Jane Matthew writes that the Government’s trade mission to South Korea to encourage Irish beef sales has been criticised by environmentalists who point out the irony of promoting one of the most emissions-intensive industries abroad, while at home communities grapple with the impact of climate change and the aftermath of the worst flooding seen in decades.

Trip to China

2. Micheál Martin is travelling to Beijing and Shanghai for a series of political, cultural, trade, community events this week.

It comes just a few months after a speech given by the Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister was said to have led to a souring of the relationship between Ireland and China.

The Chinese Embassy was not impressed with a speech Tánaiste Micheál Martin gave earlier this year in which he signalled a shift in Ireland’s foreign policy in relation to China.

Housing delivery

3. Martin drew Fianna Fáil’s Ard Fheis to a close yesterday evening by telling delegates that the Government will have 100,000 houses built by the end of this year.

Delivering his speech to a large crowd of attendees – who stood for a long applause as he took to the stage – the Tánaiste was energetic as he outlined Fianna Fáil’s vision for the future.

Among the crowd were members from 48 international embassies, including the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland, Dana Erlich.

Gaza bombing

4. Israel has pressed its offensive to crush Hamas nearly a month after the worst attack in the country’s history, as the Palestinian group said strikes on a central Gaza refugee camp killed dozens.

The Hamas-run health ministry said an Israeli bombing on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp last night killed 30 people, with an eyewitness reporting children dead and homes smashed.

Hamburg airport hostage

5. Air traffic at Hamburg airport remains suspended this morning over a suspected hostage situation on the tarmac involving a child, local authorities have said.

A gunman rammed his car through the security area onto the apron where planes are parked yesterday evening, firing two shots in the air and flinging two burning bottles out of the vehicle, police said.

Fatal crash in Co Clare

6. A woman in her 70s has died after being struck by a van in Co Clare yesterday evening.

The incident happened on the N67 at Moyasta between Kilrush and Kilkee at around 7.10pm.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Limerick death

7. The victim of a fatal assault in Limerick in the early hours of yesterday morning has been named locally as Ger Curtin, aged in his 40s.

It’s believed the man suffered injuries consistent with being beaten. Gardaí believe a shovel was used in the attack.

Drug seizure

8. Gardaí have seized cocaine worth an estimated €2 million as well as 1kg of cannabis and three firearms in a series of searches in Dublin, Kilkenny and Waterford.

The cocaine was found after gardaí stopped a vehicle in the Finglas area of Dublin on Friday afternoon, while a series of planned searches produced the cannabis, valued at around €20,000, and the three Glock handguns.

Camogie All Star awards

9. Waterford’s Beth Carton was named Senior Player of the Year as All-Ireland champions Cork dominated the PwC Camogie All-Star awards at Croke Park last night.