GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

1. Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus pilots are striking this morning at Dublin Airport as part of the ongoing dispute over pay which has seen hundreds of flight cancelled during the busiest travel season.

Members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA) will partake in an eight-hour today from 5am to 1pm. The all-out strike is part of a broader strike, with pilots starting indefinite work-to-rule industrial action this week.

2. Taylor Swift

Irish fans of international pop megastar Taylor Swift swooned and screamed as the US superstar kicked off three nights of her blockbuster Eras Tour in Dublin last night.

Swift was high on praise for Ireland and its culture during the long, energetic, spectacle-heavy set.

Thousands filled the stadium, many donning friendship bracelets and cowboys boots, and making the south Dublin venue sparkle with their colourful, creative outfits.

3. Green Party

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman will not propose any shake ups to Cabinet if he wins the Green Party leadership contest.

Except if there is “a very strong reason”, he told The Journal this week.

O’Gorman and Minister of State Senator Pippa Hackett are both contesting to be the next leader of the Green Party.

4. Bill Kenneally

Fianna Fáil has been criticised after one of its former TDs – who has been distanced from the party after he “didn’t do enough” about a disclosure that his cousin had sexually abused children – appeared at an event to celebrate one of the party’s councillors being elected as mayor.

Brendan Kenneally’s appearance at the vote last Friday in Waterford’s City Hall was blasted as “abhorrent” by a survivor of his relative Bill Kenneally’s crimes.

Multiple councillors on Waterford City and County Council who spoke to The Journal said they were taken aback to see the former TD appear at the event.

5. Funeral

The funeral of West Kerry broadcaster and legend Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh will take place in Dingle this morning.

The much-loved and revered gaelic games commentator died this week at the Mater hospital in Dublin at the age of 93.

His body lay in repose at O’Connor’s Funeral Home in Dingle, Co Kerry from 11am to 8pm on yesterday. His funeral mass will take place in St Mary’s Church in Dingle this morning at 11am on with a burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

6. Joe Biden

Joe Biden took aim at Donald Trump last night in his first remarks since his performance at a live presidential debate on Thursday which caused representatives in the American Democratic Party to call for him to consider stepping aside.

The debate saw a raspy and sometimes halting Biden repeatedly try to confront Trump, but his uneven performance crystallised the concerns of many Americans that, at 81, he is too old to serve as President.

7. Kerry

The community in the town of Castleisland, Co Kerry, are said to be “numb” and “in shock” following the death of a man following a fatal assault.

The man has been named locally as Paudie O’Connor, a well-known man in the town who worked in the building trade.

The incident happened early yesterday at 12.30am outside a house in An Caisleán Mór in Castleisland. A garda spokesperson said emergency services were called to a report of an “unresponsive male with serious injuries”.

8. Defence Forces

A Senior Counsel is to be appointed by the Government to examine the Irish Defence Forces processes for dealing with personnel who have civilian criminal convictions, the Tánaiste has announced.

At present the Chief of Staff of the military Lt Gen Seán Clancy, unlike the Garda Commissioner, does not have powers to suspend personnel who are under suspicion of offences. He also does not have power for summary dismissal.

9. Home birth

Concerns have been raised about the safety of ‘freebirthing’ – choosing to give birth at home without a doctor or midwife present – after a woman died in Drogheda this week after delivering her son at home.

Naomi James, who has been described as “amazing and beautiful” by her loved ones, died in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda on Sunday 23 June after giving birth to a baby boy at home.

She suffered a postpartum haemorrhage, known as a bleed, after the birth. Her son survived.