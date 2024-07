GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Firefighters

1. In our main story this morning, Niall O’Connor reports that firefighter representatives have raised concerns with Government officials that middle management leaders in brigades across the country may lack adequate training for roles to which they have been assigned.

Siptu has warned in a letter to a senior official in the Department of Local Government that the issue is causing a significant shortfall in expertise and the ability of station and substation officers to deal with “live incidents” such as fires and accidents.

New Prime Minister

2. Keir Starmer is expected to hold the first meeting of his new Cabinet today as he begins his first full day as UK Prime Minister following Labour’s landslide general election win.

Starmer made a raft of appointments on his first day in Downing Street and spoke with international leaders, including Taoiseach Simon Harris.

New neighbours

3. Starmer will have a lot of competition for his attention in the early days in Downing Street, one of which will be the normalisation of relations with Ireland.

Comments made by the new Prime Minister have indicated he is planning to ease diplomatic tensions between the UK and Ireland, with implications for the Northern Ireland border and investigations into crimes committed during the Troubles.

US election

4. Moving to US politics, and President Joe Biden has dismissed concerns about his age and doubled down on his vow to remain in the country’s presidential election race, saying that only the “Lord Almighty” could convince him to halt his campaign.

His remarks came in an interview with ABC News that was hyped as the most consequential of the 81-year-old’s career amid growing concern among Democratic voters and lawmakers about his fitness to govern.

Iran

5. Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian has won Iran’s run-off presidential election.

He beat hard-liner Saeed Jalili after promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement on the country’s mandatory headscarf law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic.

Manor Street

6. Back home, a man in his 20s has been hospitalised after in alleged attack in Dublin city centre yesterday afternoon, where it is understood a bladed weapon was involved.

Gardaí from Bridewell Garda Station responded to reports of a disturbance on Manor Street in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 at approximately 3pm, according to a statement from a spokesperson.

Barge living

7. Plans to utilise Ireland’s canals for residential use by increasing houseboat capacity along waterways could take between five to seven years due to planning issues, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Green Party TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh said barge living could form one part of the solution, stating that houseboat living is popular in Manchester, London and Birmingham.

Inquest

8. A homeless man who drowned after jumping into the River Liffey to rescue a stranger who was trying to take his own life performed “a very courageous and heroic act,” an inquest has heard.

James Nicholl (41), a native of The Curragh, Co Kildare and former soldier, died in the early hours of 8 April 2023 while attempting to help another man who was struggling in the water near Grattan Bridge at Capel Street at around 1.30am.

Take a bow

9. Leona Maguire has won for the first time on the Ladies European Tour after triumphing at the Aramco Team Series individual event in London.

The Cavan native needed a birdie to make the playoff on the final hole but instead secured victory with an eagle.