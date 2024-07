FIREFIGHTER REPRESENTATIVES HAVE raised concerns with Government officials that middle management leaders in brigades across the country may lack adequate training for roles to which they have been assigned.

Siptu has warned in a letter to a senior official in the Department of Local Government that the issue is causing a significant shortfall in expertise and the ability of station and sub-station officers to deal with “live incidents” such as fires and accidents.

Station officers and sub-station officers are operational commanders in fire brigades, and traditionally wear white helmets at scenes to denote their rank.

They are middle management ranks and would be equivalent to an inspector and sergeant in the Garda structure.

The letter from Siptu, seen by The Journal, raises the issue of specific training for firefighters promoted to those ranks.

In the past, officers would have received a two-week course that would train them in managing specific incidents and commanding a team of firefighters.

They would then do a separate two-week course to cover similar topics, as well as receiving training in how to handle major and more complex incidents. Such events would be large scale fires, accidents and even disasters.

At the time, this meant that station officers would complete four weeks’ training in total.

However, Siptu has warned the Department that “a unilateral decision” meant that this training was no more – the move was made by senior national officials managing the service.

Full-time brigades, such as Cork, Dublin, Waterford and Limerick have raised the issue and are now strongly against new one-week “Managing Fire Service Incident” courses which have replaced the original training classes.

“This step will dangerously reduce the training and knowledge provided for officers and can only lead to a reduction in competence.

“It must be understood, by way of background, that there is an international recognition that, due to the reduction in experience gained through exposure to ‘Live’ incidents, more, not less, time must be spent on the training and development of Fire Service Incident Commanders.

“Given this, it becomes difficult to understand the rationale for managements’ unilateral behaviour,” the letter stated.

The union said in its letter that its members had decided not to co-operate with the courses.

The dispute is centred around full-time crews based in fire stations in the cities.

In August of last year, part time firefighters known as retained members who were based in county towns, went on strike over better pay, staffing, and recruitment issues in the service.

Over 2,000 firefighters participated in the action. Fire stations around the country have been operating at half capacity, with 50% stations closed and picketed at a time.

The service, which accounts for the majority of Ireland’s firefighters, has been facing a recruitment and retention crisis for a number of years, which has left stations nationwide critically understaffed.

The Journal has contacted the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for comment.