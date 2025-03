GOOD MORNING.

Women’s health

1. Pharmacists are still none the wiser as to how and when the government’s plan to roll out free Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) products for women experiencing symptoms of menopause will begin.

A scheme that would see the State cover the cost of the drug was due to be rolled out in January, but it has yet to be implemented.

Clear for takeoff

2. Heathrow Airport is “open and fully operational”, a day after the airport was forced to close after a loss of power caused by a fire at a nearby substation.

The fire at an electrical substation that supplies electricity to Europe’s largest airport led to the cancellation of more than 1,300 flights and impacted thousands of homes.

RIP

3. US boxing legend George Foreman has died at the age of 76.

A post on the two-time world heavyweight champion’s Instagram page said he died peacefully on Friday surrounded by family.

The forecast

4. It’s going to be a cloudy, rainy day today with some light to moderate winds, with a Status Yellow rain warning in place for ten counties until 2pm.

Factcheck

5. Stephen McDermott explains how two viral headlines from Irish news articles were behind Conor McGregor’s comments the White House.

Tate brothers

6. Andrew and Tristan Tate have left the US en route to Romania, where they face charges of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Palestine

7. Israeli defence minister Israel Katz has threatened to annex parts of Gaza if Hamas does not release the remaining hostages.

Turkey

8. Hundreds of thousands of people rallied in Istanbul last night to protest the arrest of the city’s opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, defying a warning from President Erdogan that Turkey would not tolerate “street terrorism”.

The Late Late Show

9. American comedian Rosie O’Donnell has said that she moved to Ireland from the US this year to “escape” Donald Trump, who she said “has it out” for her.