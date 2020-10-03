#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 3 October 2020
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 3 Oct 2020, 8:50 AM
59 minutes ago 10,568 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5222464
Image: Shutterstock/Enjoy The Life
Image: Shutterstock/Enjoy The Life

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #AIRLIFTED US President Donald Trump has been airlifted to a military hospital after his diagnosis with Covid-19, while Kellyanne Conway has also tested positive for the virus.

2. #RESTRICTIONS third of the UK is under additional restrictions today in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19.

3. #NPHET The government has accepted recommendations from NPHET to tighten restrictions on visits between households.

4. #INCIDENT Eight people have been injured in a serious crash involving a Dublin Bus and a car in Ballsbridge.

5. #CONVENTION The Green Party is meeting virtually for its online convention with the theme “Ours for the Making”. 

6. #HOUSE PARTIES Gardaí have shut down 35 house parties and arrested five people in Limerick amid Freshers’ Week at the University of Limerick.

7. #REGENCY Over twenty homeless families being housed in the former Regency Hotel are being moved by Dublin City Council.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #DEMOLITION Dublin City Council is to initiate legal proceedings against Derryroe after the developer demolished a home that belonged to 1916 leader The O’Rahilly.

9. #EXPLAINER What’s the Stay and Spend scheme and how does it work?

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie