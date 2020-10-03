The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #AIRLIFTED US President Donald Trump has been airlifted to a military hospital after his diagnosis with Covid-19, while Kellyanne Conway has also tested positive for the virus.

2. #RESTRICTIONS A third of the UK is under additional restrictions today in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19.

3. #NPHET The government has accepted recommendations from NPHET to tighten restrictions on visits between households.

4. #INCIDENT Eight people have been injured in a serious crash involving a Dublin Bus and a car in Ballsbridge.

5. #CONVENTION The Green Party is meeting virtually for its online convention with the theme “Ours for the Making”.

6. #HOUSE PARTIES Gardaí have shut down 35 house parties and arrested five people in Limerick amid Freshers’ Week at the University of Limerick.

7. #REGENCY Over twenty homeless families being housed in the former Regency Hotel are being moved by Dublin City Council.

8. #DEMOLITION Dublin City Council is to initiate legal proceedings against Derryroe after the developer demolished a home that belonged to 1916 leader The O’Rahilly.

9. #EXPLAINER What’s the Stay and Spend scheme and how does it work?