Syrian rebels take Damascus

1. The Syrian government has collapsed, falling to a lightning rebel offensive that seized control of the capital Damascus and sent crowds into the streets to celebrate the end of the Assad family’s 50 years of iron rule.

Syrian state television aired a video statement early on Sunday by a group of men saying President Bashar Assad had been overthrown and all detainees in jails had been set free.

Assad flees

2. The head of a Syrian opposition war monitor says Syria’s President Bashar Assad has left the country to an undisclosed location.

Rami Abdurrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told The Associated Press that Mr Assad took a flight from Damascus early on Sunday.

Power outages

3. Roughly 120,000 people are still without power following nationwide disruptions caused by Storm Darragh.

Power was restored to 275,000 customers on Saturday after a total of 395,000 customers lost power – a similar impact to that of Storm Ophelia in 2017.

Exit payments

4. The cost of paying outgoing TDs could rise by an additional €1.3 million over the next 12 months following the failure of sitting politicians to be re-elected to the 34th Dáil.

All but one of the 26 TDs who lost their seats in the recent general election are in line for tens of thousands in exit payments in order to provide them with financial support as they transition to alternative forms of employment.

Notre Dame Cathedral reopens

5. The historic Notre Dame Cathedral roared back to life on Saturday, in a special ceremony attended by over 50 world leaders and dignitaries celebrating the repair of the spire which had collapsed due to fire in 2019.

The restoration is seen as a moment of triumph for French President Emmanuel Macron, who championed the ambitious timeline – and a welcome respite from his domestic political woes.

Malika Al Kattib funeral

6. 8 year-old Malika Al Kattib was laid to rest on Saturday following a ritual washing in University Hospital Waterford.

The eight-year-old died after being stabbed at her home on Lower William Street in New Ross, Co Wexford last Sunday.

South Korea impeachment

7. South Korean prosecutors have detained a former defence minister who allegedly recommended last week’s brief but stunning martial law imposition to President Yoon Suk Yeol, making him the first figure held over the case.

It comes a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol avoided an opposition-led bid to impeach him in parliament.

Gino Kenny

8. Speaking to The Journal, former People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny has said he will continue to be an activist “no matter what the outcome of any election is”, after his reelection bid failed in the competitive Dublin Mid West constituency.

“But I wouldn’t rule anything in or out at this moment in time in terms of going for election, for any local elections or general elections. That’s possibly another five years time,” Kenny added.

Paul Mescal hosts SNL

9. Paul Mescal has become the latest Irish star to grace the stage of Saturday Night Live, hosting the popular live comedy show yesterday evening.

After an obligatory reference to GAA shorts in his opening monologue, Mescal appeared in several sketches, including a musical parody of his recent blockbuster Gladiator 2.