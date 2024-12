THE COST OF paying outgoing TDs could rise by an additional €1.3 million over the next 12 months following the failure of sitting politicians to be re-elected to the 34th Dáil.

The Journal Investigates previously revealed that 31 TDs, who announced before the election that they would not stand again, could be paid a cumulative €3.9 million in exit payments and pension costs in the 12 months after the Dáil was dissolved.

However, that figure is set to increase after 26 TDs lost their seats in the general election.

All but one of those TDs are in line for tens of thousands in exit payments, which are paid to politicians in recognition of the precarious nature of their work and in order to provide them with financial support as they transition to alternative forms of employment.

The other TD, Bernard Durkan, has reached retirement age, and is automatically eligible to claim his pension and an up-front lump sum, so is not eligible to receive exit payments.

The value of exit payments and the number of them that TDs receive in the year after an election depends on how many years the individual TD has served in the Dáil.

TDs who are eligible for exit payments and who have served for more than six months can also receive an up-front lump sum worth two months’ of the salary they were paid when the election was called.

Any of the departing TDs who becomes a senator or is appointed by the Government to another full-time position will not be eligible for exit payments, and will be required to repay any exit payments they receive between now and their appointment.

Below is a list of how much the 26 TDs could get in exit payments, pensions and possible future pensions if they don’t become a TD or Minister again in the future.

For more on these entitlements and how we did the sums, read our initial investigation.

The figures are calculated on potential entitlements, but there may be reasons why a former TD would not receive the totals, including being appointed by the Government to another full-time position or choosing to not draw down full amounts.

Investigations like this don't happen without your support… Impactful investigative reporting is powered by people like you.

(All of our figures in this article are before tax and our calculations are rounded to the nearest whole number.)

Sinn Féin's Chris Andrews (file photo) RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Chris Andrews • Sinn Féin

Age: 60

Years served in Oireachtas: 8 (all as a TD from 2007 to 2011 and 2020 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,210 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,157

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €68,207

Oireachtas pension: €22,736

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €90,943

Solidarity TD Mick Barry (file photo) RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Mick Barry • Solidarity

Age: 60

Years served in Oireachtas: 8 (all as a TD from 2016 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €42,630 (across six months)

Total payments: €61,577

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €59,127

Oireachtas pension: €19,709

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €78,836

An election poster for Cathal Berry (file photo) RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Cathal Berry • Independent

Age: 46

Years served in Oireachtas: 4 (all as a TD from 2020 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,210 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,157

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €31,007

Oireachtas pension: €10,336

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €41,343

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Martin Browne • Sinn Féin

Years served in Oireachtas: 4 (all as a TD from 2020 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,210 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,157

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €31,007

Oireachtas pension: €10,336

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €41,343

Independents 4 Change TD Joan Collins (file photo) Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

Joan Collins • Independents 4 Change

Age: 63

Years served in Oireachtas: 13 (all as a TD from 2011 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €56,840 (across nine months)

Total payments: €75,787

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €110,837

Oireachtas pension: €36,946

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €147,783

Green Party TD Patrick Costello RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Patrick Costello • Green Party

Age: 44

Years served in Oireachtas: 4 (all as a TD from 2020 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,210 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,157

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €31,007

Oireachtas pension: €10,336

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €41,343

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly (file photo) Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Stephen Donnelly • Fianna Fáil

Age: 48

Years served in Oireachtas: 13 (all as a TD from 2011 to 2024)

Years as a Minister: 4 (All in Department of Health)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €56,840 (across nine months)

Total payments: €75,787

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €110,837

Oireachtas pension: €36,946

Ministerial pension: €27,881

Total annual pension: €64,827

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €175,664

Green Party TD Francis Noel Duffy with his wife and Green Party TD Catherine Martin RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Francis Noel Duffy • Green Party

Age: 53

Years served in Oireachtas: 4 (all as a TD from 2020 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,210 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,157

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €31,007

Oireachtas pension: €10,336

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €41,343

Fine Gael's Bernard Durkan (file photo) Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

Bernard Durkan • Fine Gael

Age: 79

Years served in Oireachtas: 42 (as a TD from 1981 to 2024; also served in the Seanad May 1982 to November 1982)

Years as a Minister for State: 3 (Department of Social Protection)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,519

Oireachtas pension: €56,840

Ministerial pension: €11,462

Total pension: €68,302

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement: €238,821

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Alan Farrell • Fine Gael

Age: 46

Years served in Oireachtas: 13 (all as a TD from 2011 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €56,840 (across nine months)

Total payments: €75,787

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €110,837

Oireachtas pension: €36,946

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €147,783

Joe Flaherty • Fianna Fáil

Years served in Oireachtas: 4 (all as a TD from 2020 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,210 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,157

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €31,007

Oireachtas pension: €10,336

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €41,343

The Green Party's Neasa Hourigan RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Neasa Hourigan • Green Party

Age: 44

Years served in Oireachtas: 4 (all as a TD from 2020 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,210 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,157

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €31,007

Oireachtas pension: €10,336

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €41,343

Gino Kenny RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Gino Kenny • People Before Profit

Age: 52

Years served in Oireachtas: 8 (all as a TD from 2016 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €42,630 (across six months)

Total payments: €61,577

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €59,127

Oireachtas pension: €19,709

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €78,836

Brian Leddin RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Brian Leddin • Green Party

Years served in Oireachtas: 4 (all as a TD from 2020 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,210 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,157

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €31,007

Oireachtas pension: €10,336

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €41,343

Catherine Martin RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Catherine Martin • Green Party



Age: 52

Years served in Oireachtas: 8 (all as a TD from 2016 to 2024)

Years as a Minister: 4 (All in Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €42,630 (across six months)

Total payments: €61,577

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €59,127

Oireachtas pension: €19,709

Ministerial pension: €27,881

Total annual pension: €47,591

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €106,718

Steven Matthews Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Steven Matthews • Green Party

Years served in Oireachtas: 4 (all as a TD from 2020 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,210 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,157

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €31,007

Oireachtas pension: €10,336

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €41,343

Malcolm Noonan Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Malcolm Noonan • Green Party

Age: 58

Years served in Oireachtas: 4 (all as a TD from 2020 to 2024)

Years as Minister of State: 4 (all in Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,210 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,157

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €31,007

Oireachtas pension: €10,336

Ministerial pension: €13,754

Total annual pension: €24,090

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €55,097

Joe O'Brien Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Joe O’Brien • Green Party

Years served in Oireachtas: 4 (all as a TD from 2020 to 2024)

Years as Minister of State: 4 (Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Department of Social Protection, Department of Rural and Community Development)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,210 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,157

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €31,007

Oireachtas pension: €10,336

Ministerial pension: €13,754

Total annual pension: €24,090

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €55,097

Marc Ó Cathasaigh Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

Marc Ó Cathasaigh • Green Party

Age: 47

Years served in Oireachtas: 4 (all as a TD from 2020 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,210 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,156

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €31,007

Oireachtas pension: €10,336

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €41,343

A recent election poster for Thomas Pringle Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Thomas Pringle • Independent

Age: 57

Years served in Oireachtas: 8 (all as a TD from 2016 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €42,630 (across six months)

Total payments: €61,577

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €59,127

Oireachtas pension: €19,709

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €78,836

Anne Rabbitte RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Anne Rabbitte • Fianna Fáil

Age: 51

Years served in Oireachtas: 8 (all as a TD from 2016 to 2024)

Years as Minister for State: 4 (Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and Department of Health)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €42,630 (across six months)

Total payments: €61,577

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €59,127

Oireachtas pension: €19,709

Ministerial pension: €13,754

Total pension: €33,463

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €92,590

Patricia Ryan Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Patricia Ryan • Sinn Féin

Age: 55

Years served in Oireachtas: 4 (all as a TD from 2020 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,219 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,156

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €31,007

Oireachtas pension: €10,336

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €41,343

Matt Shanahan Oireachtas TV Oireachtas TV

Matt Shanahan • Independent

Age: 60

Years served in Oireachtas: 4 (all as a TD from 2020 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,210 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,157

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €31,007

Oireachtas pension: €10,336

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €41,343

Ossian Smyth RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Ossian Smyth • Green Party

Years served in Oireachtas: 4 (all as a TD from 2020 to 2024)

Years as Minister of State: 4 (Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, Department of Public Expenditure and Reform)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,210 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,157

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €31,007

Oireachtas pension: €10,336

Ministerial pension: €13,754

Total annual pension: €24,090

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €55,097

Pauline Tully RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Pauline Tully • Sinn Féin

Years served in Oireachtas: 4 (all as a TD from 2020 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,210 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,157

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €31,007

Oireachtas pension: €10,336

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €41,343

Violet-Anne Wynne RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Violet-Anne Wynne • Independent

Years served in Oireachtas: 4 (all as a TD from 2020 to 2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,947

Monthly payments: €14,210 (across two months)

Total payments: €33,157

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €31,007

Oireachtas pension: €10,336

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €41,343

The Journal Investigates

Reporter: Stephen McDermott • Editor: Sinéad O’Carroll