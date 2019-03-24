The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #JOHN DELANEY: The FAI chief executive has stepped down from his role to take up a new role as Executive Vice-President.

2. #FIRST-TIME BUYERS: A loan scheme for first-time home buyers needs another €600 million if it is to continue for the next three years.

3. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May is being urged to step down and is facing a cabinet coup today, according to the British press.

4. #NORWAY: Passengers on a cruise ship off the coast of Norway are still being rescued and airlifted to safety, according to emergency services.

5. #LOOPHOLES: Any tax loopholes identified as being used by vulture funds will not be closed down until at least the autumn.

6. #DUBLIN DRUGS: Locals in Phibsborough have said they are shocked and frustrated at the level of street crime, as drug dealers openly trade in crack cocaine at the North Dublin area’s main shopping centre.

7. #SUPERPUB: The owner of a so-called ‘superpub’ that fought Dublin council and won is battling city planners once again to win approval for its latest expansion.

8. #INCOME TAX: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has used his closing speech of the Fine Gael National Conference to state that income taxes must be reduced further.

9. #SUNNY: It’s set to be a cold start to the day but will remain sunny and dry for the most part, according to Met Éireann.