The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #APPEAL Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a lorry in Cavan yesterday.

2. #FAI Former CEO of the FAI John Delaney has not been granted complimentary tickets to Irish home internationals as part of his settlement with the Association.

3. #INDIA At least 43 people have died in a factory fire in India’s capital New Delhi, with fire officers expecting that number to rise further as the extent of damage caused is assessed.

4. #CERVICAL CANCER The head of the National Screening Service said women should visit their GP if they experience symptoms associated with cervical cancer, even if a recent smear test came back clear.

5. #HOUSING Minister Eoghan Murphy survived a vote of no confidence in him this week but concerns linger that the Government’s claims around housing and new builds are not quite accurate.

6. #SECURITY Police boarded a plane at Gatwick Airport due to a “safety-related issue”, airline easyJet has confirmed.

7. #ATIYAH Gale force winds and blustery showers are to arrive across the country today as Storm Atiyah moves in from the west.

8. #APPEAL Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help following an assault on a man in his 20s in Cork.

9. #ANTRIM Police in Northern Ireland have arrested two men in Antrim after an ATM was stolen from a Tesco store.