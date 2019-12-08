This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Sunday morning.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 8:58 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Metkalova
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Metkalova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #APPEAL Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a lorry in Cavan yesterday. 

2. #FAI Former CEO of the FAI John Delaney has not been granted complimentary tickets to Irish home internationals as part of his settlement with the Association. 

3. #INDIA At least 43 people have died in a factory fire in India’s capital New Delhi, with fire officers expecting that number to rise further as the extent of damage caused is assessed. 

4. #CERVICAL CANCER The head of the National Screening Service said women should visit their GP if they experience symptoms associated with cervical cancer, even if a recent smear test came back clear. 

5. #HOUSING Minister Eoghan Murphy survived a vote of no confidence in him this week but concerns linger that the Government’s claims around housing and new builds are not quite accurate. 

6. #SECURITY Police boarded a plane at Gatwick Airport due to a “safety-related issue”, airline easyJet has confirmed.

7. #ATIYAH Gale force winds and blustery showers are to arrive across the country today as Storm Atiyah moves in from the west. 

8. #APPEAL Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help following an assault on a man in his 20s in Cork. 

9. #ANTRIM Police in Northern Ireland have arrested two men in Antrim after an ATM was stolen from a Tesco store.

