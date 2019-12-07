This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 7 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men arrested after double ATM is stolen from Tesco store

One man in his 20s and another in his 40s have been arrested.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 7 Dec 2019, 4:29 PM
1 hour ago 9,606 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4922399
Image: Nick Ansell
Image: Nick Ansell

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested two men in Antrim after an ATM was stolen from a Tesco store yesterday.

The theft occurred just after 3am when a digger was used to rip the double ATM from the premises.  

The machine was recovered just a few miles away about half an hour later. Police said two arrests have been made and one man remains in custody. 

In a statement this afternoon, Detective Chief Inspector McCubbin said; “The men, aged 26 and 43, were arrested yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to steal. The 43-year-old man was interviewed and released on police bail pending further enquiries. 

“The 26-year-old man remains in police custody at this time,” the statement, which also called on members of the public with information to contact them, said.

Paul Michael, who was mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey until May this year, told the PA news agency that the incident was “an attack on the whole community”.

He continued: “The location of [the] ATMs did not just service Tesco shoppers, but the residents of the whole town.

Related Read

06.12.19 Digger used to steal two ATMs at supermarket in Antrim

Mr Michael said the Tesco supermarket was open for business.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Richard Thornton appealed to owners of heavy plant machinery to secure the vehicles properly to prevent such incidents in the future, and asked the public to be aware of diggers on the roads in the evening or middle of the night.

In November, a man was charged over an attempted ATM theft that caused the collapse of a petrol station roof in Ballynahinch, Co Down.

With reporting from PA. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie