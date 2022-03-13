#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Kyiv prepares for Russian attack, western city of Lviv hit and Covid rates triple in Chinese city.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 13 Mar 2022, 8:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Ukraine Latest

1. Ukraine is preparing for a “relentless defence” of Kyiv this morning as the capital faced possible encirclement by advancing Russian forces who have also kept up a bombardment of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.

Disinformation

2. Disinformation about Russia’s actions and Ukraine’s leadership is part of efforts to create “division” and “distrust” among people in countries that oppose the invasion, according to an EU official. 

Additionally, some anti-vaccine accounts on social media that published false information about Covid-19 have now have turned to spreading lies about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Aid Request

3. Polish workers on the frontlines in the city of Przemysl have appealed for Irish aid efforts to communicate with them before sending over shipments of goods which may not be needed.

The Journal’s Niall O’Connor is reporting from the Poland/Ukraine border. Read his previous stories here

Lviv Attack

4. Russian troops have launched multiple air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland, a local official said today.

Cost of Living

5. Taoiseach Micheál Martin said commodity prices are “going through the roof” as he warned people to expect an economic impact from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Covid in China

6. The number of new Covid cases s in an outbreak in China’s north-east tripled today and authorities tightened control on access to Shanghai in the east.

Planning

7. Galway County Council has received a wave of planning applications for one-off housing amid concerns that it will soon be significantly more difficult to build such homes in rural areas.

DRC Congo

At least 60 people died following a train crash in  in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo. 

The train was a freight service which had been carrying “several hundred stowaways”, said a government spokesperson even though this was prohibited.

Weather

9. A windy day today with widespread showers, some heavy and prolonged. The showers most frequent in the west and northwest with the best of the sunny spells in the south and east of the country. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Full forecast here

