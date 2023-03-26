GOOD MORNING.

Eviction ban

1. In one week’s time, on Saturday the first of April, the winter eviction ban will end, plunging thousands of households into rental insecurity.

Cormac Fitzgerald has spoken to some people who are facing eviction.

Spring forward

2. In case you missed it, or you’re only waking up now, the clocks went forward by an hour at 1am this morning.

Women of Honour

3. The Women of Honour group will meet with the Tánaiste tomorrow but have expressed “concerns about his approach” and said they have only agreed to the meeting “out of courtesy”.

The group also said a Review into their claims that is due to go before Cabinet on Tuesday is “pointless”.

Trump rally

4. Donald Trump has staged his first presidential campaign rally in Texas, brushing off his potential indictment as he railed against multiple criminal probes threatening his bid for the White House.

Belarus

5. Russian president Vladimir Putin has said he would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbour and ally Belarus.

Putin has repeatedly issued thinly veiled threats he could use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, reviving Cold War-era fears.

Mississippi tornadoes

6. At least 25 people have been killed by devastating tornadoes that ripped across the southern US state of Mississippi, tearing off roofs, smashing cars and flattening entire neighbourhoods.

The powerful weather system, accompanied by thunderstorms and driving rain, cut a path of more than 60 kilometres across the state on Friday night, slamming several towns along the way.

France protests

7. French police again clashed with protesters yesterday as campaigners sought to stop the construction of reservoirs in the southwest, the latest in a series of violent standoffs as social tensions erupt nationwide.

Labour

8. Labour leader Ivana Bacik has said the biggest failure of the current government is “the housing disaster”.

Speaking to delegates in Cork, she accused Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael of “perpetuating an unequal Ireland”.

Therapy

9. In a Voices piece yesterday, Niamh Jimenez writes that there is a lack of diversity in the therapy setting and outlines why that matters.