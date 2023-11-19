GOOD MORNING.

Medical tourism

1. In our main story this morning, Niall O’Connor speaks to a senior medic, who says she is seeing up to two patients per week in her hospital in Dublin who have returned after botched surgeries abroad and require urgent medical attention.

Professor Helen Heneghan is a consultant surgeon at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

Following her appearance at the Consular Forum organised by the Department of Foreign Affairs, Heneghan told The Journal that she and her colleagues have seen a dramatic increase in people coming to them with major complications from surgeries abroad.

Gaza

2. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that Gaza’s largest hospital has become a “death zone”, announcing plans to evacuate the facility, as Israel’s army said it was expanding operations to destroy Hamas.

The assessment came after a visit by WHO and other UN officials to the hospital, which Israeli troops raided earlier this week.

In a statement shortly before midnight last night, Irish time, the WHO said the situation in the hospital was “desperate”, and signs of shelling and gunfire were evident.

Ben Dunne

3. Ben Dunne, one of Ireland’s best known businesspeople, has died at the age of 74.

It’s understood that he died in Dubai. He is survived by his wife, Mary, and by his four children.

He was a former director of the family business, Dunnes Stores, one of Ireland’s largest retail groups, and later became a leading figure in the Irish fitness industry, founding an eponymous chain of gyms.

Addiction

4. Former Drugs Minister Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has said Irish society “hates” heroin users and does not value their lives.

The Labour TD was speaking in the wake of dozens of overdoses on heroin laced with nitazene, a powerful synthetic opioid, last week.

Renewed appeal

5. Police in Northern Ireland investigating the murder of Peter McCormack have issued a renewed appeal for information on the 30th anniversary of his death.

The 42-year-old was shot dead when two gunmen burst into the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo and opened fire on customers inside at around 9pm on 19 November 1992.

Finglas

6. A man in his early 20s died after being shot in Finglas in north Dublin on Saturday evening.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene and brought by ambulance to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Fine Gael

7. The Journal‘s Political Editor Christina Finn reports that Fine Gael appears to be in election-mode, with party leader Leo Varadkar hitting out at Sinn Féin and the formation of any left-wing government at a special party conference in Maynooth yesterday.

Though the party is trailing more than ten points behind Sinn Féin in most of the more recent opinion polls, many had consigned the party to a life on the opposition benches for the next few years.

Jobstown

8. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the death of a man in Tallaght on Wednesday, 15 November.

On Wednesday evening, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 8pm when a 50-year-old man was discovered unresponsive outside a residence at Dromcarra Ave, Dublin 24.

Euros

9. The 42′s Gavin Cooney reports that Ireland were outclassed in Amsterdam last night as they were beaten 1-0 by the Netherlands, ending their Euros campaign with another loss.

Wout Weghorst’s early goal sealed victory and Dutch qualification for the Euros, while Ireland are left with six defeats in eight games and their worst qualification campaign since their winless effort at making it to Euro ’72.

