Women’s healthcare

1. In our main story this morning, Eimer McAuley reports on how Ireland is seriously behind in offering fertility treatments to people with HIV, even if the virus is intransmissible and undetectable thanks to treatment.

When Ainy and Peter first started exploring fertility treatment options, they did not know that it was going to be more difficult for them than other couples to get help with starting a family, simply because Ainy is HIV positive.

France

2. Voting is underway in France for the second round of high-stake parliamentary elections that have already seen the largest gains ever for the country’s far-right National Rally party.

Freebirthing

3. Women in Ireland are choosing to give birth at home without medical assistance on an increasing basis – with many accessing information from online groups who consider their work “underground”.

FAI

4. Two senior coaches in Ireland women’s football have been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, according to investigation by the Sunday Independent and RTÉ.

Opinion poll

5. The latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll suggests that public support for Sinn Féin has fallen to its lowest point since early 2020.

Looking forward

6. As the Luas turns 20, Paul O’Donohoe asks why more lines for the tram system aren’t being built.

Business costs

7. Over 100 large developments on the River Shannon are unauthorised, have no licence to operate, and pay no fees to Waterways Ireland.

Courts

8. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is taking a High Court case against Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Northern Ireland

9. Hilary Benn, the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, met with Michelle O’Neill and Emma-Little Pengelly in Co Down yesterday in his first visit to the region since taking up the position.