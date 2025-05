GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

1. Donegal swimming tragedy

A second teenager has died after three people got into difficulty swimming off the coast of Donegal yesterday.

The body of one teenager had been recovered from the water during a search operation yesterday evening while two others were taken to hospital, where on of them passed away in the early hours of this morning.

2. Ozempic ads

The medicines regulator and the advertising watchdog have launched separate reviews into advertising in Ireland by Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of the blockbuster weight-loss drugs marketed as Ozempic and Wegovy.

3. US-China tariff talks

US President Donald Trump hailed what he called “great progress” following the first round of talks between US and Chinese officials in Switzerland.

4. Healthcare for immigrants

The idea that migrants are getting “special treatment” in the Irish healthcare system is wrong, a specialist has said.

PJ Boyle, a Clinical Nurse Specialist in migrant health, says that vigilance is needed to ensure nurses don’t go down far-right “rabbit holes” online, which could affect their work.

5. Papal address

Pope Leo will today address the faithful in St Peter’s Square for the first time since being elected as the new leader of the Catholic Church.

6. War in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed restarting direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on 15 May, “without preconditions”.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of this morning, Putin proposed to “restart” peace talks Russia and Ukraine held in 2022.

7. Kashmir crisis

India and Pakistan have accused each other of violating a ceasefire just hours after it was agreed following talks to end the most serious military confrontation between the nuclear-armed rivals in decades.

8. Housing crisis

“Desperate times call for… level-headed measures” could be the slogan for Dublin’s newest planned town, Ballyboggan.

Not the most exciting of phrases – because, while Ballyboggan is certainly welcome, it’s not the most exciting of developments.

Well, perhaps that’s a little harsh.

9. Golf

Shane Lowry and Austrian Sepp Straka dueled down the stretch to emerge tied for the lead through 54 holes at the PGA Tour Truist Championship on Saturday, three strokes clear of their nearest rivals.

Lowry conjured five birdies with two bogeys for a three-under 67 and a 14-under total of 196.