1. Israeli army pause in Gaza

The Israeli military has announced a “tactical pause” in operations in certain areas of Gaza to facilitate humanitarian aid.

The announcement comes amid escalating concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, as Palestinian officials warned that at least 127 people have died of malnutrition, two-thirds of whom were children.

2. US tariff talks

US president Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are meeting today in Scotland in a high-stakes attempt to end a months-long transatlantic trade dispute.

Time is running out, with Trump threatening to impose sweeping tariffs on dozens of countries, including EU member states, unless a trade pact is agreed by 1 August.

3. Racism in Ireland

People from ethnic minority groups say an increase in protests against immigration and asylum seeker accommodation, and experiences of racism, has left them feeling afraid in Ireland.

Some of our readers shared their experiences of racism in Ireland here.

4. Greece wildfires

Greece is currently battling major wildfires that have ravaged homes and sparked evacuations since yesterday, with the help of EU aircraft expected to arrive later.

The fronts were raging this morning in the Peloponnese area west of the capital Athens, as well as on the islands of Evia and Kythera, with aircraft and helicopters resuming their work in several parts of the country at dawn.

5. An Post cutting services

An Post wants to cut mail delivery days, even as it reports a return to profit.

The real reason lies in shifting habits, squeezed margins, and a global postal shake-up, Paul O’Donoghue writes.

6. Reek Sunday priest shortage

Eight priests have responded to a callout to help administer sacraments at the top of Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday.

Reek Sunday, also known as Garland Sunday, falls annually on the last Sunday of July but a change in how the GAA operates its county championships is impacting the celebrations for a second year in-a-row.

7. UK recognition of Palestine state

The Scottish National Party (SNP) have threatened to bring forward legislation on recognising Palestinian statehood and “force a vote” if UK prime minister Keir Starmer continues to oppose the move.

The SNP threat comes after more than 220 British MPs, including dozens from Starmer’s ruling Labour party, demanded Friday that the UK government follow France and recognise a Palestinian state.

8. Thailand-Camodia conflict

Thailand and Cambodia have entered a fourth day of fighting, despite agreeing to discuss a ceasefire following a late-night intervention by US President Donald Trump.

At least 33 people have been killed and over 200,000 displaced in the worst border violence between the two neighbours in years.

9. All-Ireland football final

Thousands of people are making their way to Croke Park for the All-Ireland Senior Football final this afternoon.

Kerry and Donegal, for the first time since 2014, will contest the decider. The game kicks off at 3.30pm.