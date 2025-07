EIGHT PRIESTS HAVE responded to a callout to help administer sacraments at the top of Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday.

Reek Sunday, also known as Garland Sunday, falls annually on the last Sunday of July but a change in how the GAA operates its county championships is impacting the celebrations for a second year in-a-row.

There was already a shortage of celebrants for the occasion this Sunday. And now some pilgrims are opting to begin the traditional climb of the Mayo mountain earlier so that they avoid a clash with the All-Ireland Football final between Donegal and Kerry at 3.30pm.

The pilgrimage sees thousands scale Mayo’s Croagh Patrick – some barefoot – to celebrate St Patrick.

Masses are held at the summit and the Eucharist and confessions are ministered by priests each hour from morning until late afternoon. Confessions will be available from 7.30am.

Earlier this month, Administrator of Westport parish, Father John Kenny, issued a callout for priests who have the capacity to make the journey to join him among other clergymen on Croagh Patrick on 27 July.

An ageing clergy has created difficulty in sourcing enough priests able to climb the mountain to attend to the thousands that turn out for the pilgrimage.

Weekends are also priests’ busiest times and it is difficult to find the numbers.

Pilgrims atop the mountain in 2006. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to The Journal, Fr Kenny said eight priests have put their names forward in advance, but that others will turn up on the day.

“We have a core group to look after the pilgrimage, thank God.”

Masses will be celebrated hourly in the old church on the top of Croagh Patrick from 8am to 2pm.

In years gone by, Masses on top of the mountain would have been held every half hour.

Fr Kenny said the main reason for cutting back is the lack of priests being able to take part.

However, he added that the second reason was feedback from pilgrims that they liked “quiet time” on the summit of the mountain as well.

“This means that it wouldn’t be just Mass after Mass after Mass… that was a feeling I had myself.”

However, there will also be an ecumenical service at 10.30am at the summit, as well as one at 2.30pm at the foot of the mountain.

An ecumenical service brings together members of different Christian denominations.

Church of Ireland parishes have been invited to attend both these services.

“That’s kind of a new feature,” said Fr Kenny, “and hopefully that will be a feature going forward on the occasional half hour.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fr Kenny noted that the pilgrimage once more clashes with the All-Ireland Football final.

“People set their alarms earlier as a result and take part earlier, that’s a feature in recent times,” said Fr Kenny.

“They still want to do the pilgrimage, but do it earlier than they would normally because of what’s going on in Croke Park in the afternoon.”

And as for Fr Kenny himself, he acknowledged that the “logistics are difficult”.

“When I wasn’t looking after the logistics I used to get more out of it, to be honest.

“While I’m in charge of the logistics, it can be difficult, but it’s always great to witness the faith and witness the people turning out.”

Fr Kenny also expressed hope that the pilgrimage can continue for the long-term and said he is “sure the Lord will provide”.

“I can’t tell the future but the perhaps we will have to be a Church in a new way and the ordained ministry will still be part of that, but we won’t have the numbers that we used to.”

Advice to pilgrims

Nurse Marie Lyons of the Mayo Mountain Rescue Team has spent the last 20 Reek Sundays working in the medical tent on Croagh Patrick.

She said many patients on Reek Sunday present to the medical tent because of a slip and urged people to wear the correct footwear.

While she said ankle support is optional, she recommends people check the sole of the shoe.

“A rubber sole on a shoe, or preferably a boot, with a good grip is the most suitable.”

And no matter your fitness levels and regardless of the weather, she reminded people to bring water.

“Every year scores of people ask us for water from the medical tent,” said Lyons.

“At the risk of sounding mean, bring your own! At least one litre, two if you sweat a lot.”

She also recommended people take salty food to replace electrolytes and sugary food to sustain your energy.

Meanwhile, Lyons note that some pilgrims are “offering up the hardship for a specific purpose or intention”.

“People are often consumed with making it to the summit but then find it difficult to descend on overly fatigued legs.

“If you are really struggling with severe fatigue on the ascent, and your legs feel wobbly and flat, please do not continue.

“Stop, have a snack, enjoy the people and the scenery and descend. The mountain will stay put until your next visit.”

She also reminded pilgrims that “hypothermia is a real problem” and to be prepared for all weather conditions.

She advised to bring a small rucksack with an extra couple of layers and a rain jacket.