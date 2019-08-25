The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #G7 SUMMIT Boris Johnson will seek concessions from the EU on Brexit and meet EU Council President Donald Tusk following a war of words between the pair yesterday as the G7 summit in France continues today.

2. #AMAZON FIRES Hundreds of new fires have started in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, as troops begin to fight the worst blazes on record in the region.

3. #TRACKER SCANDAL Banks under investigation for tracker mortgage complaints will row back on planned challenges following a public rebuke by the country’s financial services watchdog.

4. #SWING GATE The Irish Mail on Sunday reports that Maria Bailey continued to be paid for chairing the Oireachtas Housing Committee in recent weeks because the Oireachtas was not formally told about her removal from the role.

5. #FAI The Sunday Times contains more revelations about the Football Association of Ireland, including that it paid €300,000 to an individual for coming up with the concept of fundraising walks, a kit-purchasing idea and the John Giles Foundation.

6. #CO-LIVING The Sunday Business Post reports that the government is coming under pressure to allow co-living tenants to be given rights after a developer argued that residents in such developments will have no protection under tenancy laws.

7. #SICK NOTES A survey of doctors by the Sunday Independent reveals that GPs are turning away new patients because their practices are overrun.

8. #ATLANTA Six golf fans have been injured after lightning struck trees at a PGA tournament in the US yesterday.

9. #WEATHER It will be a dry day with some patches of rain or drizzle, with a dull start giving way to sunny spells in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will be between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius.