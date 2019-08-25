This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 25 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this Sunday morning.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 9:01 AM
36 minutes ago 2,052 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4781387
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #G7 SUMMIT Boris Johnson will seek concessions from the EU on Brexit and meet EU Council President Donald Tusk following a war of words between the pair yesterday as the G7 summit in France continues today.

2. #AMAZON FIRES Hundreds of new fires have started in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, as troops begin to fight the worst blazes on record in the region. 

3. #TRACKER SCANDAL Banks under investigation for tracker mortgage complaints will row back on planned challenges following a public rebuke by the country’s financial services watchdog.

4. #SWING GATE The Irish Mail on Sunday reports that Maria Bailey continued to be paid for chairing the Oireachtas Housing Committee in recent weeks because the Oireachtas was not formally told about her removal from the role.

5. #FAI The Sunday Times contains more revelations about the Football Association of Ireland, including that it paid €300,000 to an individual for coming up with the concept of fundraising walks, a kit-purchasing idea and the John Giles Foundation.

6. #CO-LIVING The Sunday Business Post reports that the government is coming under pressure to allow co-living tenants to be given rights after a developer argued that residents in such developments will have no protection under tenancy laws. 

7. #SICK NOTES A survey of doctors by the Sunday Independent reveals that GPs are turning away new patients because their practices are overrun.

8. #ATLANTA Six golf fans have been injured after lightning struck trees at a PGA tournament in the US yesterday.

9. #WEATHER It will be a dry day with some patches of rain or drizzle, with a dull start giving way to sunny spells in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will be between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie