GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Charged

1. A man has been charged in relation to the murder of Natalie McNally at her home late last year.

Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed to death in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, Co Armagh, on 18 December.

Nature Sites

2. Ireland is falling down on protection of our network of nature areas to protect a host of at-risk birds and other species, according to a new assessment from the European Commission.

Livestream Legal Action

3. A councillor in Co Laois is considering taking legal action to force her local council to livestream meetings.

Aisling Moran said there have been attempts to either “slow down” or “outright block” the measure, which is despite it being approved by a council vote almost two years ago.

Concerns

4. Politicians within the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party have raised concerns this evening about the nature of the anti-immigrant protests that are taking place around the country.

Rocket Attacks

5. Rescuers searched for survivors in the rubble of an apartment building in eastern Ukraine after a Russian strike destroyed it, as Kyiv said it expected a major offensive on the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

Omagh Bombing

6. A decision on whether to order a public inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bombing is expected to be announced later by the UK Government.

Memphis

7. Tyre Nichols’ family and friends gathered for a funeral that blended a celebration of his life with outrage over the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police.

Mayo

8. Two men in their 20s have died following a car crash in Mayo.

Gardaí said the crash happened at around 11.50pm on the Balla to Claremorris road, and involved an articulated truck and car.

Weather

9. Today will be mild and breezy with some patchy drizzle at times. Overall a good deal of dry weather. Mostly cloudy with occasional bright spells, especially in the south. Highs of 10 or 11 degrees. Drizzle will turn more persistent in the northwest this evening. Moderate to fresh west to southwest winds, strongest along the west and northwest coast.

Full forecast here.