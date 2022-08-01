The 9 at 9: Bank Holiday Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

David Trimble

1. The former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble will be laid to rest today in Lisburn.

Trimble, who jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize along with late SDLP leader John Hume, died last week following an illness.

Tributes to a trailblazer

2. Tributes have been paid to actor Nichelle Nichols, who starred as Lt Uhura in Star Trek, after she died aged 89 this weekend. Her son said she died of natural causes.

The role earned her accolades for breaking stereotypes that had limited Black women to acting roles as servants, while she also shared a groundbreaking inter-racial kiss on screen with William Shatner.

Grain ship leaves Odesa

3. Turkey says that the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain has set off from the port of Odesa today.

Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the UN clearing the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of Russia’s invasion.

UK hustings

4. The race between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to become Britain’s next prime minister steps up a gear today, as ballots are mailed out to Conservative party members.

After two weeks on the campaign trail, bookmakers have Foreign Secretary Truss as heavy favourite ahead of former finance minister Sunak.

Firefighting

5. Firefighters in California are battling a large wildfire which has already burnt over 50,000 acres.

A state of emergency was declared in Siskiyou county on Saturday due to the fire. It’s now believed the fire is the year’s biggest in the state.

Welcome back

6. New Zealand’s borders fully reopened today – but the return of international visitors and students is only expected to start with a trickle following the lifting of Covid-based travel restrictions.

Missing

7. Gardaí are appealing for assistance in tracing teen Igor Krakowian (15), missing from Kilcummin, Killarney, Co Kerry, since Friday.

Igor is described as being approximately 5’ 6” in height with a medium build, short blonde/light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Igor was wearing grey hoody, black trousers and trainers, and was cycling a bright green bike.

Anyone with information can contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Drugs seizure

8. Gardaí seized approximately €700,000 of cannabis following a search operation in Brittas yesterday.

The discovery was made after gardaí attached to Tallaght Garda Station – including the Garda Dog Unit, regular unit and Tallaght and Rathfarnham Divisional Drugs Units - searched a yard in the Crooksling area of Brittas.

Operation

9. Conjoined twins from Brazil, who had fused brains, have been successfully separated in an operation.

Bernardo and Arthur Lima (3) underwent seven operations at a hospital in Brazil. They had seven surgical procedures, involving more than 27 hours of operating time in the final operation alone, and almost 100 medical staff.