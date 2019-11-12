This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 7:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RENT: Rent prices around the country have risen by over 5% in the past year, according to a new Daft.ie report.

2. #LGBT: Roughly 50% of LGBT+ students said they have heard homophobic or transphobic remarks from teachers and staff members at school, a new survey has said.

3. #BOLIVIA: Former Bolivian president Evo Morales has said he was travelling to Mexico after being granted asylum there.

4. #CARTER: Former US president Jimmy Carter has been hospitalised for a procedure to relieve brain pressure after recent falls.

5. #COURT: A man who went on the run during his trial for sexually abusing his cousin’s child and was sentenced to seven years in his absence last year has been sent to jail to begin the term. 

6. #ESB: The ESB leaked thousands of kilogrammes of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere at a major River Shannon facility since 2013, but failed to inform the EPA.

7. #SCHOOLS: €40 million has been spent by the State on remediation works in schools where fire safety breaches and structural defects were found, RTÉ has reported.

8. #FIRES: Residents along Australia’s east coast have been told it’s now too late to leave their homes as out of control bushfires continued to burn in the region.

