The 8 at 8: Wednesday

1. #SCHOLARS Staff at Trinity College Dublin said the university isn’t “exactly going to right the wrongs of history” by commissioning busts of female scholars for its library, documents show.

2. #EUROPE In a no-deal Brexit, the European Arrest Warrant System would “no longer apply” if sent to or from the UK, and there would be no legal basis for retaining British citizens in EU member state prisons.

3. #LEVY Single-use coffee cups are to be hit with a levy of up to 25c under new government plans to tackle plastic waste.

4. #GAYBO Joe Duffy has said he kept thinking of the advice of his friend and colleague Gay Byrne as he announced the death of the legendary broadcaster on the Liveline programme.

5. #CLIMATE Money from a levy which is paid by the oil industry but passed on to the consumer when they purchase petrol, diesel and heating oil will soon be used for the Climate Action Fund.

6. #DRUGS Gardaí have seized drugs worth €170,000, along with a quantity of cash, following searches at a number of homes in Roscommon.

7. #ATTACK Quinn executive Kevin Lunney has recounted how he was slashed with a knife, doused with bleach and branded by his captors during a horrific ordeal earlier this year.

8. #RAIN Today will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Top temperatures of between 7C and 10C.