A MAN HAS died in a two car crash in County Louth this morning.

A garda spokesperson said the collision between two cars happened at 8.50am on the R166 at Annagassan, Dunleer, Co. Louth.

Advertisement

“The driver of the first car, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed from the scene to the Mortuary in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. A post mortem will take place in due course.

“The driver of the second car, a female aged in her 40s, was airlifted from the scene to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where she is receiving treatment for her serious injuries.

“The road remains closed this at this time with an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators currently under way. Local diversions remain in place,” a spokesperson said.

Gardaí at Ardee are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward – particularly those travelling in the area at the time and anyone with camera footage.