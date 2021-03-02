A post box 350 kilometres above the Arctic Circle is 'going green' for St Patrick's Day

A HOST OF international landmarks will join the Global Greening initiative for the first time next month including the most northerly ‘greening’ in the world ever – a postbox at the summit of Øretoppen Mountain in Norway, 350 kilometres above the Arctic Circle.

The Palm Fountain in Dubai, Gwrych Castle in Wales, the Torre Costanera in Chile, Bled Castle in Slovenia and Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier in California will go green for St Patrick’s Day for the first time.

Tourism Ireland today announced details of some of the famous attractions and sites around the world which will go green to mark St Patrick’s Day this year, continuing the organisation’s first-half promotional drive to grow overseas tourism in 2021.

Other sites and buildings going green for 2021 include: Villa E-1027 in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin in France, which was designed and built by Irish architect and furniture designer Eileen Gray, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Niagara Falls, Victoria Falls, the ‘Welcome’ sign in Las Vegas and the London Eye.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, said:

“Today, we’re launching Tourism Ireland’s 2021 Global Greening initiative, which has become so successful in helping to keep the island of Ireland in the spotlight overseas during the St Patrick’s Day period.

“The Global Greening initiative complements the Global Ireland strategy, which aims to strengthen Ireland’s engagement with our Diaspora and bring our rich culture and heritage to wider audiences.

“St Patrick’s Day provides a truly unique opportunity to promote Ireland on the international stage and to renew the strong bonds between Ireland, the international Irish community and our global partners. I would like to commend staff in our embassies and missions overseas, in the Department of Foreign Affairs and in Tourism Ireland for the outstanding work they have done in organising this initiative around the world.”