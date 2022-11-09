Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 9 November 2022
Advertisement

Strong 5.7 earthquake strikes off Italy's Adriatic coast

There have been no reports of injuries so far.

53 minutes ago 4,613 Views 1 Comment
The shore of the Adriatic Sea near Italy.
The shore of the Adriatic Sea near Italy.
Image: DPA/PA Images

A 5.7-MAGNITUDE earthquake off Italy’s Adriatic coast rocked the country’s central Marche region, the National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology said, sending panicked residents out into the streets.

The quake, which struck off shore at a depth of eight kilometres just after 7am (6am Irish time), and was felt in the capital Rome, was followed minutes later by a 4.0 tremor in the same region, the institute said.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office said she was in “constant contact” with the civil protection department and the Marche region’s chief.

“We have not so far received any rescue requests nor reports of damage,” the fire service said on its national Twitter account.

Schools were nevertheless closed across the region while checks could be carried out, and trains were cancelled, regional authorities said.

A deadly earthquake in 2016 hit areas straddling the Marche, Umbria and Lazio regions, killing 297 people and injuring hundreds more.

- © AFP 2022 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie