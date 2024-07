AER LINGUS HAS cancelled a further 25 flights as a result of ongoing industrial action by pilots’ union IALPA.

The airline added that it expects to announce more cancellations in the morning.

Pilots represented by the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association are in the midst of industrial action after negotiations over a pay increase with Aer Lingus reached an impasse.

Aer Lingus yesterday accepted a Labour Court recommendation for a 17.75% pay increase in a bid to resolve the dispute.

If agreed, the pay deal would cover a four-year period from January 1 2023 to the end of 2026.

IALPA is seeking a pay increase of 23.8% over three years, which it says is “clearly reasonable and affordable for a profitable company such as Aer Lingus”.

The IALPA executive met yesterday to consider the proposal.

In a statement today, Aer Lingus said the flights being cancelled on 15 and 16 July will be implemented later this afternoon, and details of the impacted flights will be communicated to customers.

Customers impacted by will be given the option to change their flights for free, and will also be able to claim a refund or voucher.

These options will be communicated directly to impacted customers, as well as travel agents, while the Aer Lingus ‘Travel Advisory’ page will also have information on all the options and information on fligth cancellations.

A spokesperson for the airline said Aer Lingus “fully understands the anxiety being experienced by customers given the uncertainty caused by IALPA’s industrial action and is giving impacted customers as many options as possible”.

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke yesterday urged Aer Lingus pilots to accept the Labour Court recommendation “because we have to move on to the next chapter”.

“We need obviously cool heads now, I would really appeal that we get this resolved,” he said on RTÉ Radio.

Taoiseach Simon Harris yesterday described the proposal as a signal of “positive momentum”.

“I don’t think it would be helpful for me to tell any side what to do,” said Harris.

“I fully respect the idea that unions obviously have to engage with their own members, but I really do hope this is positive momentum.”