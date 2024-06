THE HEAD OF a representative body for Irish travel agents has called for Aer Lingus and pilot’s union taking strike action to have “common sense” and to centre passengers in their discussions.

Chief Executive of Irish Travel Agents Association Claire Dunn told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that travel agents welcomed the fact that both parties had returned to the table for talks.

She was speaking after it was confirmed last night that Aer Lingus and the the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA) have both accepted invitations to attend separate meetings at the Labour Court tomorrow amid the ongoing pilot pay dispute.

The intervention from the Labour Court comes as pilots are set to begin industrial action from tomorrow until Sunday. Over 35,000 passengers have been disrupted and over 240 flights have been cancelled ahead of the five-day work-to-rule.

Aer Lingus pilots who are members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA) are undertaking work-to-rule industrial action from, as well as an all-out strike over an eight-hour period on Saturday.

The strike comes at one of the busiest times in the year for flights, as tens of thousands of families and children jet off for their summer holidays.

IALPA informed its members yesterday evening that the Labour Court had asked both Aer Lingus and IALPA to separately attend the court tomorrow to update the court on their respective positions.

Once this is complete, the court will reflect on how it may best assist both parties. In relation to the disruption to passengers, Dunn said that most passengers who had booked with travel agents have had their flights rebooked.

However, she also said that the full extent of disruption from the strike will not be known until tomorrow.

“I mean, the dispute hasn’t actually started yet. So, you know, we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” Dunn said.

If there are delays on flights. If an inbound flight is delayed with this work to rule, it may mean that the crew ready to fly out will say ‘No, we’re going to be out of hours so we can’t', so there may be more cancellations to come.

And this business, which the airline has not denied, the people could be left waiting at the gate with their flights cancelled.

IALPA is seeking a pay increase of 23.8% over three years, which it says is “clearly reasonable and affordable for a profitable company such as Aer Lingus.”

In 2023, Aer Lingus had a full year operating profit of €225 million.

This was a 400% increase on 2022, when a full year operating profit of €45 million was recorded.

Speaking yesterday, the Aer Lingus chief corporate affairs officer claimed that IALPA had set a “precondition to refuse to engage in the normal industrial relations process”.

He told Morning Ireland that IALPA “will only discuss the dispute in the context of their 24% pay claim, and a refusal to discuss the very things that could increase their pay beyond what’s already on offer”.

“Aer Lingus is perfectly willing to engage in proposals that would see their pay increase beyond 12.25%, but we have to be able to talk about the things that can do that,” said Moriarty, who added that “IALPA are unwilling to talk about those things”.

With reporting from Diarmuid Pepper and Jane Moore