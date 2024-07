PROPOSALS TO INCREASE the fees paid by those living in houseboats at Grand Canal Dock by 700% is being reviewed, Waterways Ireland Chief Executive Officer John McDonagh has said.

Earlier this year, concerns were raised by those living in the docklands that they were to face steep annual fee increases and accused Waterways Ireland of attempting to gentrify the canal and ‘displace’ those who’ve made it their home.

Waterways Ireland proposed a hike from €578 to €4,000 annually and rising to €7,500 over a six-year period for those living at the serviced site at Grand Canal Dock.

A serviced mooring site gives access to a water tap and electricity point for each houseboat. Electricity is not included in the permit fee. Residents use a top up card to pay for their electricity usage.

Refuse is collected at the Grand Canal and a pump out station for waste is located on the opposite side of the marina. However the services provided vary in different locations.

The houseboat residents said such fees could lead to homelessness for traditional canal boat dwellers who cannot afford the fee increases.

Concerns about sharp rise in fees

Fianna Fáil’s James O’Connor and Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy raised concerns at committee today about the sharp rise, stating that the Waterways Ireland has been accused of not fully engaging with those that live on the canal.

McDonagh said Waterways Ireland has taken on board the concerns raised about the affordability of the fees.

He told the committee “we’re currently looking again at the affordability aspect of the fees”.

“Affordability is a key factor in determining the outcome in relation to fees,” he added.

Initially, a report carried out by KPMG set out some fee structures that they felt were appropriate. Since that report, there have been two further revisions and fee calculations have also been carried out by Inland Waterways Association of Ireland.

Operations Controller Éana Rowe said the fee structure is being considered and the process is hoped to conclude before the summer is out.

McDonagh said some of the fees have not changed in nearly 30 years, and the agency was attempting to bring them up to date.

However, O’Connor said the fee hike seemed to be a “very excessive rise over a limited point in time”, stating that it appeared Waterways Ireland was attempting a policy adjustment to catch up with not making adjustments over the years.