#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 19 May 2021
Advertisement

'A human error': Sinn Féin motion on affordable housing passed by Dáil after junior Minister doesn't call vote

The housing crisis has been top of the political agenda for over two weeks now, following outrage over cuckoo funds.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 19 May 2021, 2:47 PM
42 minutes ago 7,415 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5441157
Junior Minister Malcolm Noonan
Junior Minister Malcolm Noonan
Junior Minister Malcolm Noonan

A MOTION ON affordable housing proposed by Sinn Féin has been passed by the Dáil after Government TDs forgot to vote for their amendment to the motion.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on housing Eoin Ó Broin proposed a motion calling for housing in Dublin to be made available for €230,000, and rents to be between €700-€900.

When the Minister for Housing’s amendment to the motion was proposed, Government TDs did not vote in favour of it, nor did they vote against Sinn Féin’s motion.

Junior Minister at the Department of Housing Malcolm Noonan had been expected to move a Government counter-motion, however he did not do so and did not oppose the Sinn Féin motion.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, junior Minister Seán Fleming said that Noonan had made a “genuine error” in not moving the government’s countermotion.

“A genuine error was made in the Dáil chamber last night,” said Fleming.

“Minister Malcolm Noonan was there deputising for Minister Darragh O’Brien and when it came time to call the vote, he made an error and the vote wasn’t called.”

According to Fleming, Noonan has since informed O’Brien and has been in touch with government colleagues to let them know that the motion was not called in error.

“It was a human error on the night.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan were in the chamber and also did not oppose the motion.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

After the vote, Ó Broin tweeted: “Well that was embarrassing. Three Government Ministers in chamber didn’t vote for Govt amendment to SF motion on affordable housing. Nor did they vote against the SF motion.

“So our proposal to double capital investment to deliver 20,000 homes to meet social and affordable need passed!”

Motions are statements of intent of the Dáil, rather than a legally-binding vote, so the Government can choose to ignore the result.

With reporting by Tadgh McNally

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie