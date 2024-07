EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #INVESTIGATION Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards was charged with three counts of making indecent images of children.

2. #MURDER James Kilroy was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife Valerie French in 2019.

3. #ROAD FATALITIES Taoiseach Simon Harris expressed his “deep sorrow” at the deaths of five people of Irish roads over the weekend.

4. #SOUTHPORT At least eight people, including children, have been hospitalised after ‘multiple stabbings’ in a town near Liverpool in the UK.

5. #HOUSING The highest volume of first-time buyers entering the housing market in the second quarter of a year since 2007 was recorded at the end of last month.